U.S. Influenza (Flu) Vaccines Market Report 2021: EpiVax to Design Antigens for Next-Generation Flu Vaccine - Key Players are Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline, Seqirus & AstraZeneca

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Influenza (Flu) Vaccines Market - Growth, Demand, Trends, Opportunity, Forecasts (2021 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States influenza vaccines market size to cross US$ 5.5 Billion by 2028.

This new market report presents an inclusive study of the entire United States influenza vaccines market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the United States influenza vaccines market.

The report also provides up-to-date market size data for the period 2015 - 2020 and an illustrative forecast to 2028 covering key market aspects like market value and volume for influenza vaccines.

Some of the Major Factors Contributing to the Growth of the Market:

The Surge in the COVID-19 Pandemic

Increased Disease Awareness

Introduction of the Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccines

Increasing Research and Development

Expanded Recommendations by Governmental and Advisory Bodies to be Vaccinated against Influenza Vaccines

Key Highlights:

The United States Rises to Become Largest Influenza Vaccines Market

The Demand for the Flu Vaccine is Expected to Increase in the Forecast Period Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic Surge

EpiVax to Design Antigens for Next-Generation Flu Vaccine

Versatope Therapeutics, Inc Awarded a Contract worth up to US$17.9 Million from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the current scenario of the U.S. influenza vaccines market?

What is the total market size and forecast (until 2028) for the U.S. influenza vaccines market?

How many persons being vaccinated with influenza vaccines in the US during 2015 - 2028?

How effective is influenza(flu) shot for 2020?

What percentage of the United States do people get the flu vaccine?

do people get the flu vaccine? What are the key marketed influenza vaccines available in the United States ?

? What are the major drivers of the United States influenza vaccines market?

influenza vaccines market? What are the major inhibitors of the United States influenza vaccines market?

influenza vaccines market? What is the reimbursement pattern in the United States influenza vaccines market?

influenza vaccines market? What is the regulatory framework in the United States influenza vaccines market?

influenza vaccines market? What are the major deals and agreement happenings in the United States influenza vaccines market?

influenza vaccines market? What are the upcoming influenza vaccines that will have a significant impact on the market in the future?

Who are the top market players? What are their happenings, vaccine revenue, current developments, and scenarios?

Who are the emerging players? What are their happenings, clinical development, platform technology, phase, and current developments?

How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. United States Influenza Vaccines Market Size and Forecasts (2015 - 2028)

3. United States Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines (2015 - 2028)

3.1 Number of Children Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines

3.2 Number of Adults Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines

4. Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

5. United States Influenza Vaccines Pricing Trends & Analysis

6. United States Influenza Vaccines Production, Supply, and Allocation (By Companies)

7. United States Influenza Vaccines Distribution & Demand (2010 - 2021)

8. Effectiveness of Influenza Vaccines in the United States (2004 - 2021)

9. Rapid Diagnostic Testing for the Management of Influenza

10. Distribution Channel and Technique of Influenza Vaccination in the United States

11. Reimbursement Environment of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market

12. Regulatory Framework of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market

13. Major Deals and Agreement Happenings in the Influenza Vaccines Market

13.1 Merger & Acquisitions

13.2 Collaboration Deal

13.3 Licensing Agreement

13.4 Exclusive Agreement

13.5 Distribution Agreement

14. Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development

15. Influenza Vaccines Clinical Trial Insights by Phase, Company & Country

15.1 Year 2020

15.2 Year 2019

16. Key Players Analysis

16.1 Sanofi Pasteur

16.1.1 Business Overview

16.1.2 Influenza Vaccines Portfolio

16.1.3 Influenza Vaccines Sales Value Analysis

16.1.4 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development

16.1.5 Recent Development

16.2 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

16.3 Seqirus

16.4 AstraZeneca

17. Emerging Players

17.1 Novavax

17.1.1 Business Overview

17.1.2 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development

17.1.3 Recent Development

17.2 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

17.3 Medicago

17.4 Moderna Inc

17.5 Pneumagen

17.6 Altimmune

17.7 Daiichi Sankyo

17.8 FluGen

17.9 Imutex

17.10 EpiVax

17.11 Versatope Therapeutics, Inc

