U.S. Influenza (Flu) Vaccines Market Report 2021: EpiVax to Design Antigens for Next-Generation Flu Vaccine - Key Players are Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline, Seqirus & AstraZeneca
Jun 03, 2021, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Influenza (Flu) Vaccines Market - Growth, Demand, Trends, Opportunity, Forecasts (2021 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States influenza vaccines market size to cross US$ 5.5 Billion by 2028.
This new market report presents an inclusive study of the entire United States influenza vaccines market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the United States influenza vaccines market.
The report also provides up-to-date market size data for the period 2015 - 2020 and an illustrative forecast to 2028 covering key market aspects like market value and volume for influenza vaccines.
Some of the Major Factors Contributing to the Growth of the Market:
- The Surge in the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Increased Disease Awareness
- Introduction of the Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccines
- Increasing Research and Development
- Expanded Recommendations by Governmental and Advisory Bodies to be Vaccinated against Influenza Vaccines
Key Highlights:
- The United States Rises to Become Largest Influenza Vaccines Market
- The Demand for the Flu Vaccine is Expected to Increase in the Forecast Period Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic Surge
- EpiVax to Design Antigens for Next-Generation Flu Vaccine
- Versatope Therapeutics, Inc Awarded a Contract worth up to US$17.9 Million from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- What is the current scenario of the U.S. influenza vaccines market?
- What is the total market size and forecast (until 2028) for the U.S. influenza vaccines market?
- How many persons being vaccinated with influenza vaccines in the US during 2015 - 2028?
- How effective is influenza(flu) shot for 2020?
- What percentage of the United States do people get the flu vaccine?
- What are the key marketed influenza vaccines available in the United States?
- What are the major drivers of the United States influenza vaccines market?
- What are the major inhibitors of the United States influenza vaccines market?
- What is the reimbursement pattern in the United States influenza vaccines market?
- What is the regulatory framework in the United States influenza vaccines market?
- What are the major deals and agreement happenings in the United States influenza vaccines market?
- What are the upcoming influenza vaccines that will have a significant impact on the market in the future?
- Who are the top market players? What are their happenings, vaccine revenue, current developments, and scenarios?
- Who are the emerging players? What are their happenings, clinical development, platform technology, phase, and current developments?
- How is the market predicted to develop in the future?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. United States Influenza Vaccines Market Size and Forecasts (2015 - 2028)
3. United States Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines (2015 - 2028)
3.1 Number of Children Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines
3.2 Number of Adults Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines
4. Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
5. United States Influenza Vaccines Pricing Trends & Analysis
6. United States Influenza Vaccines Production, Supply, and Allocation (By Companies)
7. United States Influenza Vaccines Distribution & Demand (2010 - 2021)
8. Effectiveness of Influenza Vaccines in the United States (2004 - 2021)
9. Rapid Diagnostic Testing for the Management of Influenza
10. Distribution Channel and Technique of Influenza Vaccination in the United States
11. Reimbursement Environment of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market
12. Regulatory Framework of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market
13. Major Deals and Agreement Happenings in the Influenza Vaccines Market
13.1 Merger & Acquisitions
13.2 Collaboration Deal
13.3 Licensing Agreement
13.4 Exclusive Agreement
13.5 Distribution Agreement
14. Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development
15. Influenza Vaccines Clinical Trial Insights by Phase, Company & Country
15.1 Year 2020
15.2 Year 2019
16. Key Players Analysis
16.1 Sanofi Pasteur
16.1.1 Business Overview
16.1.2 Influenza Vaccines Portfolio
16.1.3 Influenza Vaccines Sales Value Analysis
16.1.4 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development
16.1.5 Recent Development
16.2 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
16.3 Seqirus
16.4 AstraZeneca
17. Emerging Players
17.1 Novavax
17.1.1 Business Overview
17.1.2 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development
17.1.3 Recent Development
17.2 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
17.3 Medicago
17.4 Moderna Inc
17.5 Pneumagen
17.6 Altimmune
17.7 Daiichi Sankyo
17.8 FluGen
17.9 Imutex
17.10 EpiVax
17.11 Versatope Therapeutics, Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c3eiba
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article