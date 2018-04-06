U.S. IT Sector Adds 9,000 Jobs in March, CompTIA Analysis Finds

March employment gains were also recorded in data processing, hosting and related services (+ 2,900); computer and electronics manufacturing (+ 2,800); and other information services, including search portals (+ 300).

Employment in telecommunications declined by 2,000 jobs in March.

Overall, the U.S. economy added 103,000 nonfarm payroll jobs last month, the fewest in six months, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

IT occupations across the economy declined by about 50,000 jobs in March. There tends to be a higher degree of variance with monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics data at the occupation level, so these figures should be viewed as directional.

Employer job postings for IT occupations increased in March. Software and applications developers, computer systems engineers and architects and computer systems analysts were the top three in-demand tech occupations employers were seeking last month.

The complete CompTIA IT Employment Tracker report is available at https://www.slideshare.net/comptia/comptia-it-employment-tracker-april-2018-93102422.

CompTIA publishes research on tech industry employment, skills and workforce trends throughout the year, including the recently-released Cyberstates™ 2018 report, the definitive annual analysis of the nation's tech industry. To learn more, visit http://cyberstates.org/ and https://www.comptia.org/insight-tools/business?tags=it%20workforce.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $1.5 trillion U.S. information technology ecosystem; and the more than seven million technology professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the U.S. economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org to learn more.

