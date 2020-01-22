US Kidney Dialysis Center Revenues to Advance 4.9% Annually in Nominal Dollars to 2023

CLEVELAND, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US kidney dialysis center revenues are forecast to advance 4.9% annually in nominal dollars through 2023, according to Kidney Dialysis Centers: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Advances will be driven by growth in the end-stage renal disease (ESRD) population, reflecting the graying of the US population. In addition, providers will benefit from reduction in patient mortality as treatment quality improves. Faster advances in value terms will be restrained by ongoing government efforts to contain healthcare costs and uncertain federal reimbursement prospects, the latter owing to ongoing partisan healthcare reform activities. Increasing awareness and use of donor exchange programs, which will boost transplantation rates, will also restrain growth in dialysis demand.

The number of ESRD patients in the US is forecast to increase 2.4% per annum. This rate is several times in excess of that projected for population growth, at 0.7% per year, and primarily reflects above average expansion in the elderly cohorts. As the large baby boom generation ages, more will face afflictions that precipitate the onset of kidney disease, such as diabetes and hypertension. In addition, the rate of diabetes among the younger cohorts is expected to rise with trends in obesity. However, improved screening rates and advances in pharmaceuticals for the management of diabetes – as well as greater access to healthcare products and services vis-à-vis government reform measures and pharmaceutical patent expirations – will prevent or slow the development of kidney failure for many patients. Advances in device-based interventional therapies for the treatment of renal hypertension, a contributing factor in many cases of chronic kidney disease, may also prevent or slow the rate of disease progression.

These and other key insights are featured in Kidney Dialysis Centers: United States. This report forecasts to 2023 US kidney dialysis center revenue in nominal US dollars. Total population and point-prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) are also forecast to 2023. Total revenue is segmented by source in terms of:

patient care

government



private insurance



out-of-pocket



other sources, such as charitable contributions, gifts, and grants

non-patient care and all other sources such as administrative services, incentive fees, management fees, and medical director fees

Total population, as well as point-prevalence of ESRD, kidney transplants, hemodialysis patients, and peritoneal dialysis patients, are segmented by age cohort as follows:

0-9

10-29

30-49

50-64

65-74

75+

To illustrate historical trends, total revenue, population, point-prevalence of ESRD, kidney transplants, hemodialysis patients, peritoneal dialysis patients, and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2008 to 2018.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Kidney-Dialysis-Centers-United-States-FF40084/?progid=91541

About Freedonia Focus Reports

Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Healthcare & Biotechnology reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

total historical market size and industry output

segmentation by products and markets

identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

a survey of the supply base

suggested resources for further study

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.684.9600

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Related Links

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com

