US Landscaping Services Market Report 2021-2025 - Increased Outsourcing of Landscape Service Providers to Third Parties & Spotlight on Corporate Campus Environment

This report provides a detailed analysis of the US landscaping services market in terms of value followed by segments and end users. Further, an analysis of the analysis of the US landscaping services and snow removal has been done in terms of total addressable market (TAM).

The report also includes the analysis of the global landscaping market and share analysis of the US to highlight the importance of the US relative to the global market.

Under competitive landscape, players in the commercial landscape and snow removal services market have been compared on the basis of share followed by their comparison on the basis of revenues.

The landscaping services market can be segmented on the basis of products and applications. On the basis of product, the market can be segmented into lawn mowers, bush trimmers, edging tools and artificial grass turfs. On the basis of application, the market can be split into residential and commercial applications.

The United States (US) landscaping services market is expected to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period (2021-2025). The growth of the market is supported by factors such as increased outsourcing of landscaping services to third party companies, focus on enhancement of corporate campus environment, increased spending on construction of private non residential entities and hike in disposable income in the US.

The market faces some challenges such as the seasonal nature of the landscaping industry, shortage of quality labor, high competition and fluctuations in fuel prices. Mergers and acquisitions, use of organic methods in landscaping, sole sourcing, technological advancements and growth in multifamily properties are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US landscaping market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

BrightView Holdings Inc., Gothic Landscape, Aspen Grove Landscape Group, Park West Companies, Corp. and Yellowstone Landscape Group are some of the key players operating in the US landscaping services market whose company profiling is done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the companies are provided.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Market Sizing

3.1 Global Landscaping Services Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Landscaping Services Market: Product Analysis

3.2.1 Global Landscaping Services Market by Product (Lawn Mowers and Other)

3.3 Global Landscaping Services Market: Application Analysis

3.3.1 Global Landscaping Services Market by Application (Residential and Commercial)



4. The US Market Analysis

4.1 The US Landscaping Services Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 The US Landscaping Services Market by Value

4.1.2 The US Landscaping Service Market by Segments (maintenance and general services (commercial and residential), design build installation services and arborist & other management services)

4.1.3 The US Snow Removal Market by End Users (retail stores, small and medium businesses (SMB), house owners association (HOA) and various other relevant communities)

4.2 The US Landscaping Services Market: TAM Analysis

4.2.1 The US Landscaping Maintenance and Snow Removal Services by TAM

4.3 The US Landscaping Services Market: Application Analysis

4.3.1 The US Landscaping Maintenance Market by Application (commercial landscaping services and others)



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increased Outsourcing of Landscape Service Providers to Third Parties

5.1.2 Spotlight on Corporate Campus Environment

5.1.3 Rise in Landscaping Expenses by Private Sector

5.1.4 Development of Private Residential Non Construction Sector

5.1.5 Rising Disposable Income in the US

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Seasonal Nature of the Landscaping Industry

5.2.2 Shortage of Quality Labor

5.2.3 Little Scale Competition

5.2.4 Irregular Fuel Prices

5.2.5 Highly Competitive Industry

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.3.2 Application of Organic Landscaping Methods

5.3.3 Sole Sourcing Expected to Gain Importance

5.3.4 Regulatory Considerations

5.3.5 Technological Innovations

5.3.6 Increasing Multifamily Properties



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Commercial Landscaping and Snow Removal Services Market by Share

6.2 Landscape Service Providers in US Comparison



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategy

Aspen Grove Landscape Group

BrightView Holdings Inc.

Gothic Landscape

Park West Companies Corp.

Yellowstone Landscape Group

