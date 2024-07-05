US LBM ACQUIRES WISCONSIN TRUSS MANUFACTURER

National building materials distributor acquires Wisconsin's Automated Products, Inc.

MADISON, Wis., July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Automated Products, Inc. (API) a top manufacturer and supplier of structural building components located in Wisconsin.

Founded in 1964, API manufactures roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels and floor panels for commercial and residential builders throughout Wisconsin and the Minnesota-St. Paul metropolitan area from its state-of-the-art facility in Marshfield, Wis. Sean Kelly and John Dees will continue to lead API's day-to-day operations.

"The team at API shares US LBM's commitment to innovation and leveraging technology, which allows them to deliver superior value for residential and commercial builders throughout Wisconsin and the upper Midwest," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "The addition of API expands US LBM's already-strong structural component manufacturing capabilities and further enhances our support for customers across the Midwest."

US LBM is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

