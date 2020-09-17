US LBM Expands In Connecticut With New Roofing And Siding Location

"US LBM has built a strong network of local building materials distributors across New England, and we have a great team in Manchester that understand the local market and have an extensive knowledge of our products," said US LBM Chief Development Officer and Universal Supply President Jeff Umosella. The new location will operate as part of US LBM's Universal Supply division, as does the recently opened Newington location.

With this latest opening, US LBM now operates 20 locations across New England, with its divisions in the region including East Haven Builders Supply, Wallboard Supply, Poulin Lumber, Deering Lumber and Universal Supply.

Situated at the junction of three interstate highways, I-291, I-84 and I-384 just north of Hartford, Universal Supply Manchester is conveniently located and fully stocked with the highest quality roofing and siding products for professional builders, contractors and remodelers in Connecticut. The team is ready to assist customers with budgeting, product selection and scheduling on-site delivery for roofing, siding and specialty products. The Manchester location's address is 166 Colonial Road and can be reached by phone at (860) 288-5296. The location is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

US LBM is a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.uslbm.com.

