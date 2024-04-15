US LBM NAMES ITS 2024 HUMANITARIAN AWARD WINNER

The Humanitarian Award recipient receives a $10,000 grant from the US LBM Foundation to be donated to a charity of the winner's choosing.

ATLANTA, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has named Aaron Cox, Retail Manager at the company's Higginbotham Brothers division in North Texas, as its 2024 Humanitarian Award Recipient for his outstanding community involvement and charitable work. As part of this recognition, the US LBM Foundation has awarded a $10,000 grant to the Midlothian Independent School District (MISD) Education Foundation on behalf of Cox.

Aaron Cox is the winner of US LBM's 2024 Humanitarian Award.

Cox's volunteerism spans a wide range of causes, including helping to organize community events, fundraisers and drives, and working with several organizations in the Midlothian area, including Meals on Wheels and the Miracle League of Ellis County, which affords special needs individuals the opportunity to play baseball. Additionally, Cox also serves on the Board of Directors for the Midlothian Economic Development Corporation and as an Ambassador for the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce.

When asked about his involvement in the community, Cox stated, "I want to give those in my community more opportunities and experiences. It's very rewarding to know that I can be a part of someone's success." Cox believes in giving back because it is simply the right thing to do.

As the recipient of the Humanitarian Award, Cox has received a $10,000 grant from the US LBM Foundation, and has selected the Midlothian Independent School District Education Foundation as the recipient. Specifically, the funds will support underfunded programs including STEM Grants and Innovative Grants, providing continued education in fields such as culinary arts, nursing, engineering, and robotics.

"I am grateful to work for a company that believes in building communities, and having leadership that supports my involvement in the community is such a great feeling," said Cox. "I dedicate this award to my parents, who taught me the value of giving back."

"Through his commitment to the Midlothian community, Aaron exemplifies the very best of US. His compassion, energy and ingenuity continue to enrich the lives of so many, and we're incredibly proud to recognize his efforts with the US LBM Humanitarian Award," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "Supporting people like Aaron and the work he does is why we created the US LBM Foundation, to make a positive difference in our local communities."

About US LBM

US LBM is the largest privately owned full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

Contact: Timothy Wirth

US LBM Communications

484-886-5705

[email protected]

SOURCE US LBM