US LBM NAMES NICK COX 2026 HUMANITARIAN AWARD RECIPIENT

The Humanitarian Award recipient receives a $10,000 grant from the US LBM Foundation to be donated to a charity of the winner's choosing.

ATLANTA, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, announced that Nick Cox is the recipient of the 2026 Humanitarian Award, recognizing exceptional dedication to improving the lives of youth in his community. As part of the recognition, the US LBM Foundation will donate $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wake and Johnston County.

US LBM 2026 Humanitarian Award Recipient, Nick Cox.

Nick Cox, Raleigh-Durham (RDU) Central Region Manager at Professional Builders Supply, a division of US LBM, was selected for his decades-long leadership in youth mentorship at The Boys & Girls Clubs of Wake and Johnston County in North Carolina. The Boys & Girls Clubs serves communities with the greatest need, providing safe spaces, caring mentors, and life-changing opportunities. The organization operates 11 clubs serving more than 1,000 youth each day offering programming focused on academics, healthy lifestyles, mental health, good citizenship, and workforce readiness.

"I am honored to accept this award and support The Boys & Girls Clubs of Wake and Johnston County," said Cox. "This recognition reflects the work of so many people committed to making a difference. The Clubs provide a safe environment and high-quality programming that helps young people build strong futures."

Nick has helped expand access to programs and opportunities for thousands of young people. He has served on the Board of Directors since 2016 in nearly every leadership role including chairing the organization's largest fundraiser. Nick also extends his service across the broader community through leadership roles with Professional Builders Supply, supporting the Gary Sinise Foundation's R.I.S.E. program, and fundraising for Friends of Scouting, helping to raise more than $2 million.

"Nick is a humble leader who consistently puts community before himself and sets a powerful example of humanitarian leadership. We are proud to recognize the impact he is making on at-risk youth," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "His work reflects the mission of the US LBM Foundation to create meaningful, positive change in our communities."

US LBM is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Chrystal Ensey



US LBM Communications



[email protected]

SOURCE US LBM