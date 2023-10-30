US LBM RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF AMERICA'S FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES

Leading building materials distributor included on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of building materials in the United States, was recently included on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing privately held businesses.

This is the first time US LBM has participated in the Inc. 5000 list, which reviews company data to create its rankings. The current edition of the list analyzed revenue growth covering a three-year period from 2019 to 2022. US LBM's growth during the period was 228 percent, placing the company on the list's upper half, at no. 2,408, and US LBM was the fastest growing company among peers included on the Inc. 5000 list.

Founded in October 2009 with 500 associates at 13 locations in three states, 14 years later, US LBM operates more than 450 locations nationwide with 15,000 associates and is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the country. US LBM's operating model combines the advantages of the company's national scale with the high service levels, local expertise, entrepreneurial culture and excellent customer relationships of its locally branded divisions to provide professional builders best-in-class materials and services.

"Our growth and ongoing success are due to the hard work of our customer-focused associates and teams all across the country," said US LBM Founder, President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished together, as we continue to make a positive impact in the lives of our people, industry and communities and am truly excited about the opportunities and future that lies ahead for US LBM."

US LBM is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more informationplease visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

