US-led team of rail innovators starts work on LA Metro's Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sepulveda Transit Corridor Partners, a US-led team comprising Bechtel, Meridiam Infrastructure and American Triple I Partners, will start developing an innovative and transformative solution for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project following receipt of a Notice to Proceed for Pre-Development Agreement work with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro).

"Our team is proud to partner with Metro on this transformational project, and we look forward to bringing energy and creativity to deliver a solution for Metro and the people of Los Angeles. A key to this solution will be providing a world-class transit experience that is accessible with easy connections and enhances the community experience," said Keith Hennessey, president of Bechtel Enterprises, the financing and development group at Bechtel.

Bechtel will lead the engineering and constructability of its transit concept with key engineering partners Mott MacDonald, T.Y. Lin, and Systra. Bechtel and its engineering partners will work with more than 25 disadvantaged business enterprises, provide workforce training in collaboration with Metro's training academy, and create a pipeline of thousands of well-paying and highly skilled jobs for future generations of Angelenos.

"We are delighted to start work on this vitally important rail project in partnership with Metro and the people of LA. We are committed to this place personally as well as professionally. We want to bring the world's best rail solutions for the long-term," said Joe Collins, project manager.

"The Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project truly meets the moment in terms of Los Angeles' immediate and long-term transit needs. We will work closely with Metro to consider our high-capacity transit solution concept, which could potentially take cars off the road and provide the public with more options for traveling through the Sepulveda Corridor," said Nicolas Rubio, chief executive officer, North America, Meridiam.

"We look forward to working with Metro and our consortium partners to potentially bring this transformational transit project to the people of Los Angeles," said David J. Cibrian, chief executive officer, ATI. "The commencement of the PDA process is just one more positive sign of the continued recovery in Los Angeles and LA Metro's continued investment in the region's future. We are thrilled to partner with LA Metro and help advance this historic project."

Metro plans to begin the project's environmental review process later this year, where PDA and other concept designs will be evaluated. Metro will conduct extensive, ongoing public feedback and technical investigation and analysis during this process.

If the Metro Board selects a PDA concept as the Locally Preferred Alternative, or LPA, the selected private sector team may have an opportunity to submit a proposal to build and potentially help finance the project.

Metro's announcement of the Notice to Proceed at: https://thesource.metro.net/2021/08/03/metro-issues-go-ahead-to-two-private-firms-developing-transit-concepts-for-sepulveda-corridor/

