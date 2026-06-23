U.S. Legal Services launches Legalia AI, an AI legal assistant grounded in your state's laws and your own policy

Legalia AI gives members clear answers to legal and policy questions, grounded in the laws where they live, then connects them with a licensed attorney when they need one. Included across all U.S. Legal Services plans.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Services, a legal protection provider that has made help accessible and human for more than 50 years, today launched Legalia AI, its AI legal assistant. Legalia AI is included across all U.S. Legal Services plans and is available now to members.

Legal questions rarely arrive during business hours. Legalia AI answers common legal and policy questions in everyday terms, helps members understand their options, and points them to a clear next step, any time of day. When a matter calls for legal representation, Legalia AI connects the member with an attorney in the U.S. Legal Services nationwide network.

"Getting people to real legal help when it matters most has always been our purpose," said Kyle Sweet, Chairman and CEO of U.S. Legal Services. "I want to be clear about what Legalia AI is, because it is not another AI search engine. We built it with real legal expertise and grounded it in the laws where you live and in your own coverage, so when you ask a question, you get a reliable answer, not a fishing expedition. And when you need a lawyer, it puts you on a direct path to a real attorney. That is the difference."

Legalia AI is designed to support members, not to act as their lawyer. It provides general legal and policy information and helps members understand their options. It does not provide legal advice and does not replace the attorneys in the U.S. Legal Services network. For advice on a specific situation, Legalia AI connects the member with a licensed attorney.

Legalia AI is included with every U.S. Legal Services plan rather than sold separately, part of a broader investment in a faster, more modern member experience across the company's legal, identity, and driver protection plans.

To learn more, visit https://uslegalservices.net/legalia-ai/.

About U.S. Legal Services Founded in 1974, U.S. Legal Services has spent more than 50 years making legal protection accessible, human, and affordable for working families. Through a nationwide network of attorneys, U.S. Legal Services connects members with real legal help for everyday and unexpected situations. Learn more at uslegalservices.net or call 800-356-5297.

Legalia AI provides general legal and policy information, not legal advice, and does not create an attorney-client relationship. For advice on a specific situation, Legalia AI connects members with an attorney in the U.S. Legal Services network.

SOURCE U.S. Legal Services