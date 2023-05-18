U.S. Legal Support Appoints Theresa Cases as Vice President of Operations, Records, In Support Of Enhanced Record Retrieval Capabilities Nationwide

HOUSTON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, has announced that Theresa Cases has been appointed as the Vice President of Operations, Records. In this new role, Theresa will be responsible for all record retrieval operations nationwide, ensuring timely delivery and an exceptional client experience.

Theresa brings over a decade of experience to her new position, having held various roles within the organization since 2011. She started as a member of the Accounts Receivable department before being promoted to the National Accounts Billing Team, where she played a critical role in building important client relationships. In 2015, Theresa moved to the record retrieval division, where she was a key part of the expediting process and growth of the division. Most recently, she served as Director of Operations, Records, where she oversaw the entire Expediting Team and led multiple technology initiatives, which streamlined service delivery and dramatically improved the quality of services for clients.

As the Vice President of Operations, Records, Theresa will oversee the day-to-day operations of the record retrieval division, including supervising the digital infrastructure, launching process and delivery improvements through technology, managing relations with over 1.1 million providers, and assisting the sales teams in winning important cases, specifically in the Mass Tort area.

"We are thrilled to announce Theresa's appointment as Vice President of Operations, Records," said Jimmie Bridwell, CEO of U.S. Legal Support. "Her extensive leadership and operational experience, track record of success, and commitment to the client experience make her an ideal candidate for this role. We are confident that Theresa will continue to propel innovation and deliver exceptional results in her new position."

"I am honored to take on this new role and lead the record retrieval division at U.S. Legal Support," said Theresa Cases. "I am excited about the opportunity to work with our talented team to deliver exceptional service to our clients while continuing to drive growth for the organization."

About U.S. Legal Support
U.S. Legal Support was founded in 1996 with a single goal: to be the first nationwide, all-inclusive litigation support company. Over the last thirty years, our mission has remained the same: to build lasting relationships with our legal industry partners by delivering exceptional litigation support services. With a full suite of court reporting solutions, record retrieval, interpreting & translations, trial services and transcription services, we serve the legal industry better. To law firms, enterprise legal teams, and insurance carriers across the country, U.S. Legal Support offers on-demand access to 12,000+ offices in more than 2,700 cities with in-person, remote and hybrid service capabilities. For more information about U.S. Legal Support, visit www.uslegalsupport.com

