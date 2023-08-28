U.S. Legal Support Awarded Multiple First Place Wins by Michigan Lawyers Weekly

HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, today announced that it has been awarded multiple first place wins in the Michigan Lawyers Weekly 2023 Reader Rankings survey, solidifying its position as the top court reporting and litigation services provider in Michigan. The Reader Rankings survey is an annual effort by Michigan Lawyers Weekly to designate the top companies supporting the legal services industry. Court Reporting & Deposition Service Provider, Interpretation Services, Record Retrieval Company/Litigation Copying, and Courtroom Presentation Provider were all awarded first place in their respective categories. This is the third year in a row U.S. Legal Support has taken home top honors for court reporting, record retrieval, and interpretation services.

Michigan Lawyers Weekly 2023 Reader Rankings Award Wins
"We are thrilled and incredibly honored that the Michigan legal community has once again voted us as a top litigation support provider," said Carrie Cosenza, Executive Vice President of Sales – Midwest and Northeast. "It's a testament to our commitment to providing our clients with exceptional service and support. We look forward to continuing our mission to be the partner our legal industry colleagues trust by delivering superior, timely, and accurate service. Thank you to all our Michigan clients and readers of Michigan Lawyers Weekly for this honor."

U.S. Legal Support is one of the leading providers of both court reporting and record retrieval services for law firms, enterprise corporations, and insurance carriers. With industry-leading cybersecurity, U.S. Legal Support's unparalleled record retrieval capabilities include over 1,100,000 established provider relationships in addition to expediting teams in every time zone.  On the court reporting side, U.S. Legal Support offers clients both speed and scale with a nationwide network of over 5,000 professional court reporters in over 12,000 offices nationwide. U.S. Legal Support also has dedicated local scheduling teams, regional sales teams, and record retrieval expediting teams in cities big and small across the country who are intimately familiar with the nuances of each local market to provide personalized experience to every client.

To schedule a proceeding with the Michigan team, contact [email protected] or call 248.644.8888. For a list of all other offices nationwide, visit https://www.uslegalsupport.com/locations/.

About U.S. Legal Support
U.S. Legal Support was founded in 1996 with a single goal: to be the first nationwide, all-inclusive litigation support company. Over the last thirty years, our mission has remained the same: to build lasting relationships with our legal industry partners by delivering exceptional litigation support services. With a full suite of court reporting solutions, record retrieval, interpreting & translations, trial services and transcription services, we serve the legal industry better. To law firms, enterprise legal teams, and insurance carriers across the country, U.S. Legal Support offers on-demand access to 12,000+ offices in more than 2,700 cities with in-person, remote and hybrid service capabilities. For more information about U.S. Legal Support, visit www.uslegalsupport.com

