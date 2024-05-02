U.S. Legal Support Expands Court Reporting Footprint in Dallas/Fort Worth with the Acquisition of Wendy Ward Roberts & Associates, Inc.

HOUSTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support Inc., the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, is excited to announce the successful acquisition of Wendy Ward Roberts & Associates, Inc., a court reporting company serving the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex for over 30 years. This is a strategic acquisition for U.S. Legal Support to increase court reporting coverage and capabilities for their legal industry partners throughout Texas.

Wendy Ward Roberts & Associates, Inc. (A U.S. Legal Support Company)

Wendy Ward Roberts & Associates, Inc., a court reporting and certified woman-owned agency, has been serving the legal community for over three decades. They've built their reputation upon the quality and professionalism of court reporting and video services offered. By combining Wendy Ward Roberts' capabilities with U.S. Legal Support's robust digital infrastructure, nationwide teams, and local expertise, existing and new clients alike will benefit from even greater levels of services, while having access to a full suite of litigation support offerings.

"We are thrilled to announce the latest addition to our organization and remain focused on expanding our national footprint through the acquisition of a distinguished court reporting firm in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex," says Jimmie Bridwell, Chief Executive Officer, U.S. Legal Support. "Wendy Ward Roberts & Associations, Inc., and U.S. Legal Support share the same commitment to delivering exceptional client service and to providing coast-to-coast coverage to meet our clients' needs. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey, enhancing our presence and expanding our resources for existing clients, while providing opportunities to work with additional legal professionals in and around Dallas and Fort Worth. Together, we will continue providing top-tier litigation support services and we are excited for what lies ahead."

"Joining forces with U.S. Legal Support is a momentous step for the Wendy Ward Roberts & Associates, Inc., team," said Wendy Ward Roberts, Founder, and Certified Shorthand Reporter. "This collaboration is rooted in our commitment to service excellence and to offer clients a more comprehensive suite of litigation support services. Beyond our expertise in court reporting and videography, our clients will now benefit from access to expert legal interpreters, translation services, jury research and consulting, strategic legal graphics and demonstratives, trial presentation technology, and enhanced transcription services. I look forward to continuing to serve our valued clients and the legal community in Dallas/Fort Worth and neighboring regions."

U.S. Legal Support offers on-demand access to more than 12,000 offices in 2,700 cities across the country. Through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, U.S. Legal Support is looking forward to continuing to expand their nationwide footprint in support of their legal industry partners across the country.

