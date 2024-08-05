U.S. Legal Support Expands Litigation Support for Legal Professionals with the Launch of Nationwide Service of Process

HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support Inc., the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, is excited to announce the availability of service of process for litigators and legal professionals nationwide. This expanded service will streamline litigation efforts by providing fast and professional process serving across the United States. As the legal landscape continues to evolve, the need for reliable, timely, and seamless process serving has never been greater. U.S. Legal Support's network of licensed, professional Process Servers ensures that legal documents are delivered accurately and on time. Service of process can be leveraged in conjunction with complementary litigation support services from U.S. Legal Support, including court reporting and record retrieval, to provide the ultimate, full-service solution legal professionals need.

Key features of U.S. Legal Support's service of process include:

We prioritize efficiency and speed without sacrificing quality. Standard orders have first delivery attempts made within 5 days. Secure handling: Your legal documents are handled with the highest level of security and confidentiality. All updates are provided through our SOC 2 TYPE 2 and HIPAA compliant Client Portal.

"We are thrilled to expand our services to offer nationwide service of process," said Jimmie Bridwell, CEO, U.S. Legal Support. "As our clients' all-inclusive litigation support services partner, our goal is to deliver superior, timely, and accurate service. This new offering underscores our commitment to providing solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients and the legal industry at large. U.S. Legal Support continues to set the standard for excellence, leveraging technology and expertise to deliver unparalleled client service and satisfaction."

In addition to this new service, U.S. Legal Support will continue offering its core services to law firms, insurance carriers, and corporations, including court reporting, record retrieval, interpreting, translations, trial services, and transcription services.

About U.S. Legal Support

U.S. Legal Support was founded in 1996 with a single goal: to be the first nationwide, all-inclusive litigation support company. Over the last thirty years, our mission has remained the same: to build lasting relationships with our legal industry partners by delivering exceptional litigation support services. With a full suite of court reporting solutions, record retrieval, interpreting & translations, trial services and transcription services, we serve the legal industry better. To law firms, enterprise legal teams, and insurance carriers across the country, U.S. Legal Support offers on-demand access to 12,000+ offices in more than 2,700 cities with in-person, remote and hybrid service capabilities.

