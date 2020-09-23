U.S. Legal Support Explores Remote Deposition Best Practices with Top Litigators from Jackson Lewis, Perkins Coie and Shook, Hardy & Bacon - Watch Now

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support Inc., the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, recently hosted a live panel webinar featuring top litigators from Jackson Lewis P.C., Perkins Coie and Shook, Hardy & Bacon. During the event, Litigating in a Pandemic: How Remote Depositions Have Changed My Practice, the panelists shared how they have been able to successfully prepare for and conduct remote depositions, addressed common questions and provided strategic tips and insight to the audience filled with hundreds of litigators nationwide.

"Overnight, the COVID-19 pandemic changed the landscape of the legal industry," says Shana Holton, CSR, Chief Revenue Officer, U.S. Legal Support. "With the majority of litigators still working from home, in-person activities such as depositions continue to be conducted almost exclusively in virtual settings – and likely will be for the foreseeable future. To provide further insight and assistance into remote depositions, we gathered a panel of experienced litigators who have been successfully conducting remote depositions since early March. While sharing their experiences, they outlined lessons learned, best practices and tips for ensuring a smooth proceeding. If you weren't able to attend the live remote deposition presentation, we invite you to watch the recording on our website."

Conduct Remote Depositions with RemoteDepo™ and InstantExhibit+™

With RemoteDepo™ by U.S. Legal Support, everyone can participate in a remote deposition and interact as if they were in the same conference room. With an internet connection and webcam-equipped device, you can communicate in realtime, observe witness body language and seamlessly facilitate questioning. RemoteDepo™ has functionality and features to mimic in-person proceedings including exhibit sharing, on-screen annotations, private breakout rooms, virtual waiting rooms, realtime feed of the court reporter's transcript and more. Participants can join from one of U.S. Legal Support's 85+ nationwide offices or from the safety and comfort of their own home or office.

InstantExhibit+™ provides a secure online repository for parties to upload exhibits electronically both before and during depositions, in addition to maintaining a central digital collection of exhibits for ongoing complex, document-intense matters.

Trial Services

In addition to remote deposition services, U.S. Legal Support offers comprehensive online and in-person trial preparation tools through their trial services division, DecisionQuest. From jury research and consulting to legal graphics and trial technology, the DecisionQuest team has over 500 years of collective trial experience across 20,000+ trials, mediations and arbitrations. Online jury research can be conducted through JuryLive®, CaseXplorer® and SocialDiscover®.

