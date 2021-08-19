U.S. Legal Support Implements Planned Leadership Transition

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support (USLS), the market leader in litigation support, today announced a new chapter in company leadership. Founding CEO Charles F. Schugart and President Peter J. Giammanco are stepping back from their day-to-day roles with USLS.

Effective today, leadership of the company will transition to two current USLS executives. Jimmie Bridwell, current USLS Chief Operating Officer, will become Chief Executive Officer. Kellen Smith will become USLS President, in addition to continuing in her current role of Chief Financial Officer. Bridwell and Smith are joined on the executive team by Myke Hawkins, current Chief Commercial Officer of USLS.

Schugart and Giammanco will remain involved with the company as members of the Board of Directors and as advisors to the new executive leaders.

"Pete and I have focused our last 25 years working tirelessly as partners to build and grow USLS into the dominant litigation support firm it is today," outgoing CEO Charles Schugart said. "We did it working side by side for so many years — together, and with each and every one of the valuable employees we consider members of our USLS family. We are so grateful for their trust in us and their contributions to our collective successes."

In a Town Hall with U.S. Legal Support's 1,000+ employees today, Schugart and Giammanco expressed their confidence in the executive team's vision and skills.

"Jimmie, Kellen and Myke and the entire executive team have individually and collectively demonstrated the dedication and tenacity it takes to lead us into the future. We are confident they can seize the ample opportunities that lie ahead for USLS. From the foundation that we built together with the entire USLS team, we are certain they will harness their collective power and strength to achieve great outcomes," Giammanco said.

Bridwell and Smith described their vision for the evolution of USLS — a vision that balances continuity and growth.

"Even though Charles and Pete will be stepping into new roles on the Board, our shared commitment to the future of USLS will not change," Bridwell said. "USLS will focus on service, innovation in the legal support market, and building a commercial function that will fully support our sales team. We know our clients rely on us to provide extraordinary service in a challenging environment, and we will exceed their expectations."

"Charles and Pete's confidence in our ability to carry on their legacy and build on the foundation they laid over the past 25 years is both humbling and exciting," Smith said. "I am honored to take this next step forward with USLS, with this executive team, and with the entire USLS team so we can continue to build an amazing company, together."

About U.S. Legal Support

U.S. Legal Support was founded in 1996 based on a single, somewhat audacious goal: become the first nationwide, all-inclusive litigation support company. Over two decades later, we have over 1,000 employees, a network of nearly 5,000 independent court reporting professionals and 5,000 interpreters/translators. We provide on-demand access to more than 12,000 offices in over 2,700 cities across the country. We cover more than 350,000 depositions each year and retrieve more than 400,000 records. To date, we've acquired over 25 companies — 15 in a 3-year period alone.

