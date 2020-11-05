U.S. Legal Support Launches Record Retrieval Portal to Facilitate Faster Production of Records Nationwide

HOUSTON, Nov. 5 , 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support Inc., the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, is proud to announce the launch of a new medical records upload portal, MedRec. Designed for medical facilities and custodians to securely upload requested records to the U.S. Legal Support records team, this new portal expedites the record retrieval process, helping ensure cases stay on track, even amid facility closures and delayed mail service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We understand the importance and urgency of receiving records quickly and completely," says James D. Cunningham, Senior Vice President and Division President, Record Retrieval Operations, U.S. Legal Support. "By uploading medical records into our new portal, custodians and facilities can quickly and securely submit requested records, accelerating the record retrieval process for all parties."