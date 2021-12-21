U.S. Lime Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2020-2026 - Featuring Key Players Carmeuse, Lhoist Group, Graymont and Mississippi Lime Company Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lime Market Research Report by Product, End-user, and State - United States Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Lime Market size was estimated at USD 7,141.16 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 8,193.58 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.95% reaching USD 14,060.00 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Lime to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Quick Lime and Slaked Lime.

Based on End-user, the market was studied across Chemical Intermediates, Construction, Environment, and Metallurgical.

Based on State, the market was studied across California , Florida, Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas .

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The analyst's ongoing research amplifies their research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Lime Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at different stages while keeping up-to-date with the business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitors' strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Companies Mentioned

Adelaide Brighton Limited

Agricola Mining Pty Ltd.

Boral Limited

Calcimo Lime & Fertilizers Pty Ltd

CARMEUSE

CHENEY LIME & CEMENT COMPANY

& CEMENT COMPANY Graymont Limited.

Lhoist

Lime Group Australia

Linwood Mining & Minerals Corp.

Mississippi Lime Company

Omya Australia Pty Ltd.

Pete Lien & Sons, Inc.

& Sons, Inc. Shandong Zhongxin Calcium Industry Co. Ltd.

Shanxi Jianqiang Active Lime Manufacturing Co.

Sibelco Australia Ltd

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc.

Valley Minerals LLC.

Wagners

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Assumptions

1.8. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.3. Restraints

5.4. Opportunities

5.5. Challenges



6. Lime Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Quick Lime

6.3. Slaked Lime



7. Lime Market, by End-user

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Chemical Intermediates

7.3. Construction

7.4. Environment

7.5. Metallurgical



8. California Lime Market



9. Florida Lime Market



10. Illinois Lime Market



11. New York Lime Market



12. Ohio Lime Market



13. Pennsylvania Lime Market



14. Texas Lime Market



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

15.1.1. Quadrants

15.1.2. Business Strategy

15.1.3. Product Satisfaction

15.2. Market Ranking Analysis

15.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

15.4. Competitive Scenario

15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

15.4.4. Investment & Funding

15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



16. Company Usability Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yob0b9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets