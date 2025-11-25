Zoomcar Introduces Trip Protection Supported by Universal Sompo's Contractual Liability Policy

Hosts enjoy zero repair costs for accidental damage, and guests benefit from a worry-free experience.

BENGALURU, India , Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomcar (OTCQB: ZCAR), India's leading peer-to-peer car-sharing platform, has announced the launch of Trip Protection cover, supported by Universal Sompo General Insurance through a Contractual Liability Policy. This initiative enhances assurance for both car owners (Hosts) and car users (Guests), reflecting the commitment to trust, safety, and reliability.

For hosts, the introduction of Trip Protection means that in the unlikely event of a vehicle being damaged during a trip, the process for repairs and related aspects is seamlessly supported through a structured framework facilitated under Universal Sompo's Contractual Liability Policy. This framework helps ensure that authorized service partners manage necessary steps efficiently, allowing hosts to enjoy continued peace of mind while their cars remain active on the platform.

For guests, Trip Protection offers enhanced confidence for a worry-free journey. The protection mechanism, developed jointly through the collaboration between Zoomcar and Universal Sompo, enables a smooth and transparent experience, helping guests avoid unexpected complexities or costs during their trip.

Deepankar Tiwari, CEO, Zoomcar, said, "Trip Protection is another important step toward building a safer and more trusted mobility ecosystem. By collaborating with Universal Sompo, we're reinforcing our commitment to both our hosts and guests—ensuring every trip is supported by reliability, care, and accountability."

This initiative strengthens Zoomcar's ongoing commitment to safety, trust, and responsible car-sharing, and marks another step toward accelerating India's transition to a secure and scalable mobility ecosystem.

About Universal Sompo General Insurance:

Universal Sompo General Insurance Company is a joint venture between Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank, Dabur Investment Corporation, and Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. The company offers a wide range of general insurance solutions across retail, rural, and commercial segments in India.

About Zoomcar:

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Zoomcar is India's largest peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Through its digital-first platform, Zoomcar connects individual vehicle owners (Hosts) with users (Guests), offering flexible access to vehicles for self-drive use. The company's mission is to promote smarter, shared mobility that is both economically empowering and environmentally sustainable.

Forward Looking Statement:

Certain statements contained in this press release are not historical facts and may be forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "plans," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our collaborations, expected revenue growth and improved profitability, and our financial forecasts. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. A description of certain of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by us, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in its expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

