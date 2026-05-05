U.S. Lumber Coalition Commends the Trump Administration's Actions to Combat Evasion of U.S. Trade Remedy Laws Involving Lumber Imports from Canada

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Lumber Coalition applauds the U.S. Customs and Border Protection announcement on May 4, 2026 of its determination that Coastal Specialty Forest Products, Inc. (dba Coastal Forest Products) has evaded the antidumping (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders on softwood lumber imports from Canada. In reaching its determination, CBP rejected Coastal Forest Products' argument that the Canadian-origin merchandise "underwent 'substantial transformation' in New Zealand."

Coastal Forest Products described itself to CBP as a "leading wholesale distributor of premium building materials" with "an extensive dealer network of retail lumberyards throughout New England, Eastern New York, Long Island, Northern New Jersey, North Carolina, and South Carolina." As a result of CBP's determination, Coastal Forest Products will be responsible for unpaid duties and will be required to post cash deposits on future entries of the covered merchandise.

"The U.S. Lumber Coalition applauds the focus on strong trade law enforcement by President Trump's Administration and commends CBP for its diligent work pursuant to the Enforce and Protect Act (EAPA) to ensure an importer isn't evading the U.S. trade laws and payment of antidumping and countervailing (AD/CVD) duties intended to offset unfair trade," stated Zoltan van Heyningen, Executive Director of the U.S. Lumber Coalition.

CBP launched its investigation based on an allegation filed by the U.S. Lumber Coalition that was supported by ship manifest data showing the transshipment of lumber from Canada through New Zealand.

"The message to Canada is clear: transshipment of lumber into the United States via a third country to evade antidumping and countervailing duties is not tolerated, nor possible," added van Heyningen. "The U.S. Lumber Coalition will continue to monitor softwood lumber imports to ensure that evasion of the trade remedy orders does not harm U.S. manufacturers, workers, and communities."

"Continued full enforcement of the U.S. trade laws is exactly what must happen to further expand U.S. lumber manufacturing and strengthen U.S. supply lines to build more American homes with American lumber," concluded van Heyningen.

About the U.S. Lumber Coalition

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The U.S. Lumber Coalition is an alliance of large and small softwood lumber producers from around the country, joined by their employees and woodland owners, working to address Canada's unfair lumber trade practices. Our goal is to serve as the voice of the American lumber community and effectively address Canada's unfair softwood lumber trade practices. The Coalition supports the full enforcement of the U.S. trade laws to allow the U.S. industry to invest and grow to its natural size without being impaired by unfairly traded imports. Continued full enforcement of the U.S. trade laws will strengthen domestic supply lines by maximizing long-term domestic production and lumber availability produced by U.S. workers to build U.S. homes. For more information, please visit the Coalition's website at www.uslumbercoalition.org.

CONTACT: Zoltan van Heyningen

[email protected] | 202-805-9133

SOURCE The U.S. Lumber Coalition