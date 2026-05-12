U.S. Lumber Coalition: U.S. Trade Law Enforcement and President Trump's Section 232 Tariffs are an Unparalleled Success in Boosting Domestic Production and Cutting Unfair Trade

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective U.S. trade law enforcement coupled with President Trump's highly effective Section 232 tariff measures have forced a reduction in Canada's U.S. market share to more natural levels not seen in half a century – currently at 19 percent, down from 34 percent in 2016. Simultaneously, ample softwood lumber supply for the U.S. market has been sustained as the U.S. softwood lumber industry responded to the border measures by making investments to add 8.6 billion board feet of softwood lumber production capacity since 2016. Through these investments, U.S. lumber manufacturing facilities have produced an additional 36 billion board feet of lumber since 2016. That is more U.S. lumber produced by U.S. workers to build U.S. homes while supporting 1.3 million U.S. jobs.
While Canada's reprehensible response to U.S. trade law enforcement is to double down on its unfair trade practices, having announced billions of dollars in new subsidies since August 2025 alone, the U.S. Lumber Coalition will continue to work aggressively to bring about a further reduction of Canada's massive, unsustainable, and harmful excess lumber capacity that is at the core of Canada's dumping and unfair trade practices.
"The U.S. Lumber Coalition strongly applauds President Trump's firm commitment to enforcing our trade laws and using all tools available to address the problem of Canada's massive excess softwood lumber production that is at the center of Canada's harmful unfair trade practices. It is essential to address Canada's continued unfair trade practices in order to further boost our domestic softwood lumber production capacity," stated Zoltan van Heyningen, Executive Director of the U.S. Lumber Coalition.
"Canada consumes around 7.5 billion board feet of softwood lumber annually but maintains an annual production capacity of 27 billion board feet. Almost 90 percent of their softwood lumber exports depends on the U.S. market, causing Canadian softwood lumber producers to dump their product into the U.S. market in a desperate attempt to maintain their lumber production and U.S. market share. Those same Canadian lumber producers then depend on massive subsidies in order to make their entire scheme work while causing U.S. job losses," added van Heyningen.
"Canadian dependency on the U.S. market coupled with their massive excess lumber capacity has been suppressing and harming U.S. softwood lumber producers and U.S. workers for far too long. President Trump has the power to address Canada's massive and harmful excess softwood lumber capacity by adjusting border measures until Canada reduces its excess lumber capacity to levels where it can no longer engage in unfair trade. After reducing Canada's market share from 34 to 19 percent, we are about halfway to achieving the Canadian market share levels needed in the United States to eliminate Canadian unfair trade practices," stated van Heyningen.
Canada is doubling down on unfair trade, announcing billions of dollars in new softwood lumber subsidies since August 2025 alone in direct response to the United States' enforcement of antidumping and countervailing duty laws and President Trump's Section 232 tariff measures. Canadian provinces are now calling for even more subsidies in order to maintain the country's massive and unneeded excess softwood lumber capacity, which is designed to maintain Canadian jobs at the direct expense of U.S. jobs and the stable supply of U.S.-made softwood lumber.
British Columbia's Prime Minister and Forest Minister are calling for billions of dollars in additional softwood lumber subsidies, stating that the federal government should "double or even triple the more than $2 billion in support … provided to the sector nationwide since last August," urging the Canadian federal government to show up "with their chequebooks" to hand out more Canadian taxpayer funded subsidies.
Ontario's provincial government has released its latest plan for maintaining unneeded and harmful excess lumber production capacity, which depends on the U.S. market to absorb 97 percent of the province's exports. Ontario's plan is specifically designed to "protect forestry businesses and workers from the impact of … duties and tariffs" in order to "keep critical mills operating by working with the federal government to get their support through provincial funding programs to mitigate the impact of tariffs and duties in the sector." Their stated main concern (which echoes all of Canada's concern) is that duties and tariffs make it "more likely to replace Ontario-made forest products with domestic [i.e., Made in USA] alternatives."
New Brunswick is boasting that, through new and expanded multi-million dollar subsidy schemes, "New Brunswick was the only place in Canada that's kept all its big lumber mills open – all 18 of them – with none of them cutting shifts." The provincial government has explained that it achieved this result by "helping the industry's entire value chain – including spinoff businesses that use saw dust, wood chips, pulp and the like – by making enough wood available on Crown land and keeping royalty fees on timber low."
"It is outrageous that Canada is openly boasting about its plan to actively subvert the proper and appropriate U.S. application of its trade laws, mainly antidumping and countervailing duties, and President Trump's goal of increasing U.S. softwood lumber production through his Section 232 tariff measures," stated van Heyningen.
"Thankfully, President Trump has the power and the tools to address Canada's outrageous unfair trade behavior. Canada has built its own deep dependency on the U.S. market with its commitment to maintaining the excess capacity that drives its unfair trade behavior, and, ironically, it is this self-imposed dependency that may provide the solution to Canada's unfair trade practices, as it gives President Trump full control over the level of Canada's excess lumber capacity through appropriate U.S. border measures. The President can exert that control by simply increasing tariff collections at the U.S. border which are paid directly by Canadian softwood lumber producers who own the importers of record," concluded van Heyningen.
NEW CANADIAN SUBSIDIES ANNOUNCED SINCE AUGUST 2025 Canada's Unfair Trade is Threatening America's Rural Main Street Economy
Canada has a long and well-documented history of subsidizing its forest industry in order to maintain its unfair trading practices, with several dozen *programs investigated and countervailed since 2016. Since August 2025, Canada announced an estimated C$2.1 billion in forestry-specific subsidies designed to counter and undermine U.S. trade law enforcement. In total, Canada's forest industry has access to new or augmented government support programs amounting to more than C$9.9 billion dollars.
Federal: C$1.7 billion in Forestry Subsidies and making available more than C$9.152 billion in total aid
NRCan Forest Industry Transformation Programs: In August 2025, the GOC announced that it would commit $500 million beginning in FY26 to "supercharge product and market diversification and make the industry more competitive globally." This funding will be provided through programs including the Forest Innovation Program, Investments in Forest Industry Transformation, Green Construction Through Wood, the Indigenous Forestry Initiation, Expanding Market Opportunities program, and Forest Systems Information and Technology Enhancement program. (https://natural-resources.canada.ca/forest-forestry/forest-industry-trade/measures-transform-canada…)
Pacific Economic Development Canada: In March 2026, Pacific Economic Development Canada (PEDC) announced more than $13 million for 10 Regional Tariff Response Initiative projects across B.C.'s Southern Interior. Most of the funds are tied to BC's forestry sector to "help businesses impacted by tariffs by helping them boost productivity, cut costs, build more resilient supply chains, reach new markets and protect jobs." (After deducting the non-forestry funds, the total subsidy is worth $9,123,015.) (https://www.woodworkingnetwork.com/news/canadian-news/bc-forestry-related-concerns-receive-tariff-relief-funding)
FireSmart Community Funding and Supports Program: In February 2026, as part of the Budget 2026 announcement, the GBC announced that it will be investing an additional $15 million in the FireSmart Community Funding and Supports program to "reduce{} wildfire risk by funding planning, education, co-ordination and fuel-management activities on publicly owned and Crown land." (https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2026FOR0004-000228)
Manitoba: C$18.2 million for the forestry industry specifically
Canada-Manitoba Workforce Tariff Response: In March 2026, the GOM announced that through the Workforce Tariff Response program, it would be receiving $18.2 million over the next three years to "retrain displaced workers for high demand sectors, provide upskilling opportunities for current employees and support businesses as they adapt to new products and markets." The fund will benefit workers in industries affected by tariffs, such as steel and lumber. (https://www.gov.mb.ca/asset_library/en/budget2026/budget2026.pdf)
Tax Deferrals for Businesses Impacted by Tariffs and Wildfires: In its Budget 2026 announcement in March, the GOM stated that would be providing "targeted tax deferrals for businesses impacted by tariffs and wildfires" to "give{} businesses flexibility to manage shot-term financial pressures." (https://www.gov.mb.ca/asset_library/en/budget2026/budget2026.pdf)
New Brunswick: C$1 million for the forestry industry specifically
In April 2026, the GOO announced an updated "forest sector roadmap" which included updated investment figures for Ontario's Forest Access Roads Funding Program. It announced that the GOO has invested $458 million (since 2018) "to maintain and develop essential forest roads," "which are essential infrastructure in forestry-dependent communities." (https://www.ontario.ca/page/ontarios-forest-sector-roadmap#section-3)
Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) Funding: In February 2026, the GOO announced that it was investing $1 million through the NOHFC "to help Kirkland Lake Forest Products install advanced manufacturing equipment at its mill in Kenogami." This funding aims to "increase {the mill's} competitiveness, boost productivity and protect the forestry sector," and further explains that this funding comes "{a}t a time when U.S. tariffs are putting a strain on norther industries." (https://nohfc.ca/ontario-investing-1-million-to-upgrade-lumber-mill-in-kenogami/)
Funding Announced for New Engineered Wood Products Plant: In April 2026, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources announced it will invest $4 million in the construction of a new wood products plant in Ontario. The Secretary emphasized the "need for predictable fibre access" as well as the government's goal to provide certainty to Canada's forest products sector amidst increased U.S. duties adding that "the federal government is actively working to combat these tariffs and to continue to seek fair market access to the U.S. for Canadian producers." (https://www.canadianbiomassmagazine.ca/funding-announced-for-new-engineered-wood-products-plant-during-cofi-convention/)
Forest Biomass Program: In April 2026, the GOO announced an updated "forest sector roadmap" which included updated investment figures for Ontario's Forest Biomass Program. The GOO announced that it has committed $50 million to over 55 research, innovation, and modernization initiatives to "increase long-term wood use, promote forest sector innovation, and support sustainable forest management by maximizing the value for wood." (https://www.ontario.ca/page/ontarios-forest-sector-roadmap#section-3) The application website includes new application deadlines for April and October 2026. (https://www.ontario.ca/page/forest-biomass-program)
Northern Ontario Resource Development Support (NORDS) Funding: In April 2026, the Ontario government announced an additional investment of $15 million "in ongoing annual funding" through the NORDS fund "to help northern municipalities continue to improve local infrastructure and support responsible economic growth in the North." The program has invested $75 million since 2021, and in 2025-2026, 144 municipalities received funding, which included funding for the forestry industry. (https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1007358/ontario-investing-15-million-to-protect-and-support-northern-communities)
Annual Royalty Fee for Sawmills Dropped: In February 2026, the GOQ announced that it will "hold a 'mini-reform' of the province's forest regime to provide relief for sawmills and other businesses pressured by cumulative U.S. tariffs." In doing so, the GOQ stated that it would "abolish the annual sawmill royalty – a move {the government} estimates will return roughly $20 million a year to the sector." (https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/quebec-forest-regime-mini-reform-9.7104351)
Working Capital Assistance Program: In March 2026, the GOQ announced that its Budget 2026-207 Plan includes providing $60 million "for a working capital assistance program for wood processing businesses that will undertake investment projects to support their growth and adaptation." The GOQ further explains that this "{g}overnment support for wood processing businesses, particularly sawmills, which are an essential link for the forestry sector, will benefit all workers in the sector." (https://www.finances.gouv.qc.ca/Budget_and_update/budget/documents/Budget2627_BudgetPlan.pdf#page=44)
Temporary Holiday from Contributions to Health Services Fund: In March 2026, the GOQ announced that its Budget 2026-207 Plan that, effective January 1, 2026, the agricultural, fishing, and forestry sectors will benefit from a two-year temporary holiday from contributions to the province's Health Services Fund, which "enables them to free up liquidity that is essential for their ongoing operations, and helps keep workers employed." It appears that this exemption will result in $129 million savings for the forestry sector. (https://www.finances.gouv.qc.ca/Budget_and_update/budget/documents/Budget2627_BudgetPlan.pdf#page=44)
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