U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) Awards Mistral Inc. Contract To Produce Organic Precision Fires-Mounted (OPF-M) Loitering Missile Systems

Mistral teamed with UVision LTD to deliver the USMC with advanced and unique Loitering Strike Munition capabilities based on UVision's Hero 120. The OPF-M will provide the Marines with ISR and highly accurate and precision indirect fire strike capabilities. Additionally, Mistral will integrate the OPF strike system, based on UVision's Hero 120, with the USMC C2 and other mission payloads and assist the USMC in integrating the OPF Multi Launcher onto the LAV-M, JLTV, and the LRUSV.

The USMC's selection comes after the completion of tests and evaluations at different U.S. Government test centers. "Mistral and UVision bring together decades of experience in the development and manufacturing of defense systems to address the US Marine Corp's need for a proven precision strike loitering system," stated Col. (Ret.) Yossi Gez, EVP of Mistral.

"Mistral is privileged by the USMC selection of our solution for the OPF-M program. Mistral and our teammates are honored to provide our Warfighters with the OPF mission-critical precision strike systems. Additionally, we at Mistral, wish to acknowledge and thank the U.S. Government (ASD(SO/LIC)) IWTSD (Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate, previously CTTSO) for their vision, guidance, and support enabling us to develop the MLAM Hero-120-SF," said Ms. Banai, President of Mistral.

About Mistral Inc.

Mistral focuses on bridging the operational gaps of our warfighters with practical and cost-effective solutions. Mistral is a leader in designing, developing, and producing systems solutions within the global defense and law enforcement markets.

