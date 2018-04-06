U.S. Market Forecast for P2P Solutions, 2017-2021: 2018 Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Final Prepaid Rule - Is This Really It?

The "2018 Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Final Prepaid Rule: Is This Really It?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The adoption of person-to-person (P2P) transaction applications is growing at rates the U.S. retail banking has not seen since the rush to launch debit card in the late 80s and early 90s. P2P products for money transfer between individuals have now reached the point of mainstream adoption,

With the volume of digital P2P transactions now greater than $100 billion in the U.S., financial institutions, financial service providers, and financial technology (fintech) companies alike cannot ignore the influence of P2P payments and they are compelled to finalize decisions about how P2P fits into their product suite. A new research report, U.S. Market Forecast for P2P Solutions, 2017-2021, addresses the opportunities.

Highlights of the report include:

  • Projected volumes for the U.S. P2P market through 2021.
  • Comparison of available solutions, including products that also facilitate mobile payments
  • U.S. consumer use of P2P products by brand
  • Considerations for financial institutions making decisions regarding integration to Early Warning's Zelle P2P product
  • Analysis regarding the adoption of P2P for business-to-consumer disbursements.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Introduction
  3. Context for the New Rule
  4. A Brief History of the Prepaid Rule
  5. Prepaid Debit Account as Defined by Regulation E
  6. Prepaid Debit Accounts Excluded from Regulation E Definition
  7. Disclosures Are Required to Be Presented Before Account Acquisition
  8. Error Resolution and Limited Liability on Prepaid Accounts
  9. Periodic Statements
  10. Posting and Submission of Account Agreements to the CFPB
  11. Hybrid Prepaid-Credit Cards and Overdraft Features
  12. Some P2P Transfer Services Will Be Subject to Reg E
  13. An Interesting Take-Away from the Prepaid Rule
  14. Conclusions
  15. CFPB Resources to Help with Compliance
  16. References

Companies Mentioned

  • ACI
  • Apple
  • Bank of America
  • CGI
  • CO-OP Financial Services
  • Chase Bank
  • D3 Banking Technologies
  • Early Warning
  • FIS
  • Facebook
  • Fiserv
  • Google
  • IBM
  • Jack Henry
  • Mastercard
  • PayPal
  • Square
  • Visa
  • Wells Fargo

