U.S. Market Forecast for P2P Solutions, 2017-2021: 2018 Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Final Prepaid Rule - Is This Really It?

The adoption of person-to-person (P2P) transaction applications is growing at rates the U.S. retail banking has not seen since the rush to launch debit card in the late 80s and early 90s. P2P products for money transfer between individuals have now reached the point of mainstream adoption,



With the volume of digital P2P transactions now greater than $100 billion in the U.S., financial institutions, financial service providers, and financial technology (fintech) companies alike cannot ignore the influence of P2P payments and they are compelled to finalize decisions about how P2P fits into their product suite. A new research report, U.S. Market Forecast for P2P Solutions, 2017-2021, addresses the opportunities.



Highlights of the report include:

Projected volumes for the U.S. P2P market through 2021.

Comparison of available solutions, including products that also facilitate mobile payments

U.S. consumer use of P2P products by brand

Considerations for financial institutions making decisions regarding integration to Early Warning's Zelle P2P product

Analysis regarding the adoption of P2P for business-to-consumer disbursements.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary Introduction Context for the New Rule A Brief History of the Prepaid Rule Prepaid Debit Account as Defined by Regulation E Prepaid Debit Accounts Excluded from Regulation E Definition Disclosures Are Required to Be Presented Before Account Acquisition Error Resolution and Limited Liability on Prepaid Accounts Periodic Statements Posting and Submission of Account Agreements to the CFPB Hybrid Prepaid-Credit Cards and Overdraft Features Some P2P Transfer Services Will Be Subject to Reg E An Interesting Take-Away from the Prepaid Rule Conclusions CFPB Resources to Help with Compliance References



Companies Mentioned



ACI

Apple

Bank of America

CGI

CO-OP Financial Services

Chase Bank

D3 Banking Technologies

Early Warning

FIS

Facebook

Fiserv

Google

IBM

Jack Henry

Mastercard

PayPal

Square

Visa

Wells Fargo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mnrms6/u_s_market?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-market-forecast-for-p2p-solutions-2017-2021-2018-consumer-financial-protection-bureau-cfpb-final-prepaid-rule---is-this-really-it-300625606.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

