US Marketn Outlook for Extended Dwell Catheters to 2026 - Unit Growth is being Driven by EDCs
Nov 18, 2020, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Extended Dwell Catheter Market Report with COVID Impact - United States - 2020-2026 - MedCore" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This MedCore report provides analysis that focuses on the Extended Dwell Catheter market segment and provides detailed analysis on the Market Size, Unit Sales, ASPs, and Company Market Shares.
The U.S. market for EDC catheters grew in 2019. Over the forecast period, growth will be driven mainly by a rapid increase in unit sales, together with a moderate increase in ASPs. Unit growth is mostly being driven by EDCs being seen as a viable alternative to PIVCs when a longer dwell time is required and to PICCs when a peripheral line is desired over a central line, due to concerns about catheter-related infections.
For more information about this report visit
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lgkm6f
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets