U.S. Mayors Celebrate President Biden's Day One Focus on Rooting Out Systemic Racism and Supporting Underserved Communities

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On his first day in office, President Joe Biden took executive action to advance a racial equity agenda that aligns with U.S. Conference of Mayors' (USCM) priority initiatives of dismantling systemic racism and ensuring the human and civil rights of all Americans. Welcoming the executive orders signed by the president, USCM President and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer issued the following statement:

"It's a new day in America, and mayors across the country applaud President Biden for making good on his day-one promise to address the systemic and institutional racism that has for too long denied equal rights, access and opportunity to too many people. The global health pandemic has not only stolen the lives of our family and friends, but it has also disproportionately affected communities of color and has forced us to more quickly, more aggressively and more transformationally confront the realities of how deep the ills of racial inequity run in our government, our systems, and our collective communities.

"In response to the pandemic, America's mayors have marshaled our resources, our collective wisdom, our energy, and our compassion to create actionable plans to rebuild our country and we are heartened to now have the leadership necessary to begin dismantling inequitable systems and processes that have impeded pathways to opportunity and justice. President Biden's actions today have the power to fundamentally transform and bring much-needed balance to all levels of government—in areas ranging from health care to criminal justice—for generations to come. Mayors are committed to this important work and will remain steadfast in our responsibility to root out racism, support underserved communities, and advance necessary change at the local level."

