US Med-Equip Makes Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 8th Time

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US Med-Equip, which partners with top hospitals across the nation to provide the highest quality movable medical equipment for patients in their care, is again named as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies in Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list.

Houston-based US Med-Equip (USME) is a healthcare company specializing in the rental, sales, service and asset management of movable medical equipment—diagnostic and clinical devices ranging from infusion pumps and patient monitors to ventilators, baby incubators and more. USME has more than 50,000 movable medical devices available for rent at a moment's notice from 34 locations across the country, with more on the way.

In the age of COVID-19, hospitals are streamlining processes and turning to smarter options from trusted partners like US Med-Equip to ensure they provide patients the best care possible. Hospitals count on USME for top medical equipment and the critical technology to manage and maintain it. The company is expanding rapidly to meet growing demand nationwide while investing heavily in its growing equipment fleet.

Over the past year, the company has invested millions of dollars in equipment inventory and is working nonstop to help hospitals keep up with the increasing number of patients battling COVID-19. From ventilators and feeding pumps to defibrillators and more, hospitals place orders 24/7 based on current or anticipated needs. USME team members work with urgency, aiming to deliver the life-saving equipment within a two-hour window, plus drive time.

The 2020 Inc. 5000 list was unveiled online today at www.inc.com/inc5000. With three-year growth of 105%, USME is appearing on the Inc. 5000 list for the eighth time—an achievement attained by only a small percentage of listed companies.

"We are thrilled and honored to again be listed among the Inc. 5000," USME CEO Gurmit Singh Bhatia said. "Our team is working tirelessly to thoroughly clean and disinfect, inspect, repair and deliver critical devices at a time when more lives than ever are at stake. Each team member's commitment to our shared purpose—to support the important work healthcare providers do to help patients heal—is what drives our growth."

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. This prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019.

