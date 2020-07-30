U.S. Medical Mask Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $586 Million by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. medical mask market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 23% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The medical face masks market in the US is expected to reach to about $7 billion by 2020 with a high Y-o-Y growth rate of around 453%, due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic. As an effective preventive measure for containment of coronavirus, wearing medical face masks with proper hygiene practice is gaining uptake amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. In terms of both volume shipment and revenue, surgical medical face masks contributed to the maximum share of the US medical face masks market in 2019. Growing preference for transparent, 3-D printed medical face masks coupled with introduction of innovative composite fabric material are some of the key factors expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Market players' strong focus on production expansion due to exponentially high demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic is also propelling the market growth in the US. Increasing practice of donating medical face masks for healthcare workers is further contributing to the growth of medical face masks market in the US. Favorable government recommendations for wearing medical face masks to avoid infection in healthcare settings is another major factor driving the market growth in the US.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, end-users, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 7 key vendors and 22 other vendors

U.S. Medical Mask Market – Segmentation

Surgical masks are considered as the primary standard of protection and are used by medical professionals in low, medium, or high level medical and experimental laboratory procedures. The segment has witnessed a steep increase since the spread of novel coronavirus across the globe.

Respirator ones offer more protection than surgical ones because they can filter out both large as well as small particles. Therefore, the CDC recommends the use of these as personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers and strategizes for optimizing the supply of the respirator ones for seamless manufacturing and supply to combat the pandemic.

The diagnostic laboratories end-user segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 16% during the period 2019¬2025. The segment is growing due to the widespread use of medical face masks in laboratory settings. Examination masks are used in these settings by research professionals.

U.S. Medical Mask Market by Product

Surgical

Respirator

U.S. Medical Mask Market by End-users

Healthcare

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

ASCs

Individuals

Others

U.S. Medical Mask Market – Dynamics

At present, medical face masks are one of the essential components of medical practice. With the rising burden of various diseases and the need for their effective treatment, the uptake of medical face masks is rising steadily. There has been a critical need for PPE, including medical face masks that can help protect frontline healthcare workers from getting infected. To meet such needs and avoid shortages, several creative, technology-centric, and flexible approaches have been taken to address access to critical medical products such as medical face masks. 3-D medical face masks are currently becoming an effective solution to meet the need for protective equipment for HCPs.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Advent of Transparent Face Masks

Significant Production Increase

Rising Patient Pool

Growing Number of Surgical Procedures

U.S. Medical Mask Market – Geography

The medical face masks market in the US is segmented into four major regions: South, Midwest, West, and Northeast. In 2019, based on volume, the South region dominated the market in 2019. The presence of a large patient pool, better disease awareness, high healthcare spending is the primary factor driving the South. The market in this region is expected to be mainly driven by the increasing treatment-seeking population due to improved awareness of diseases, mainly due to minimally invasive surgical procedures and better patient focus.

U.S. Medical Mask Market by Geography

U.S.

South



Northeast



West



Midwest

Prominent Vendors

3M

Alpha Pro Tech

Cardinal Health

Honeywell

Kimberly-Clark

Owens & Minor

Prestige Ameritech

Other Prominent Vendors

Ansell

TenCate

ClearMask

Crosstex International

Dynarex

HONG KONG MEDI CO

MEDI CO HUBEI YJT TECHNOLOGY

YJT TECHNOLOGY INTCO MEDICAL

KOWA COMPANY

Louis M. Gerson

Makrite

Medicom

Medline Industries

Mexpo International

Moldex

Neomedic

Pidegree Industrial

Rizhao Sanqi Medical & Health Products

Safe'N'Clear

Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing

Sterimed

Wujiang Evergreen EX/IM

Yeakn Protecting Products

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

