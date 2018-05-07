U.S. Military And Families Gather In Orlando For A Weekend Of Celebration And Honor

On Friday, attendees were treated to a special evening dedicated to honoring U.S. military featuring an address by Florida Gov. Rick Scott, a $50,000 donation to military charities from the Westgate Resorts Foundation and outdoor concert.

Highlights from the evening included a national anthem performance by Alyssa Raghu, 2018 American Idol contestant, daughter of a U.S. Air Force veteran and Lake Nona High School student; headline concert performance by southern rock band, The Chris Weaver Band, 2015 Music Row Independent Artist of the Year; and a patriotic fireworks show.

The Westgate Resorts Military Weekend continues the company's seven-year tradition giving away vacations on Veterans Day to allow these service members to spend quality time with their families, totaling more than 25,000 donated room nights.

"The men and women who serve in our armed forces are our nation's heroes," said Westgate Resorts CEO David Siegel, who is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. "These families make sacrifices for the rest of us regularly. We are proud to honor them with this weekend celebration."

In addition to the Friday night festivities, guests received complimentary resort accommodations, free access to Westgate's Ship Wreck Island water park, admission to SeaWorld Orlando and access to a military resource fair.

"This weekend is one way of showing our commitment to our military," said Chief Operating Officer Mark Waltrip, a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force. "Additionally, veteran employment and providing support to military organizations are top priorities for Westgate."

Westgate Resorts Foundation awarded grants of $10,000 each to five foundations that support service members and veterans: American Gold Star Mothers, Camaraderie Foundation, Fisher House Foundation, Green Beret Foundation and The Mission Continues.

Eligible families registered online on Veterans Day to receive the vacations.

