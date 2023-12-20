U.S. Multifamily Market Faces Challenges Ahead, According to New Yardi Matrix Outlook

News provided by

Yardi

20 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

Rents expected to taper off as influx of new supply anticipated in 2024

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of stellar growth, rents decelerated in 2023, despite demand still at strong levels thanks to a resilient economy. The 2024 Multifamily Outlook from Yardi® Matrix anticipates a year of challenges, including slowing national rent growth.

National rent growth moderated to 0.4 percent year-over-year through November 2023, from a combined 23.5 percent in 2021 and 2022. Absorption stabilized at 300,000 apartment units in 2023, compared to 600,000 in 2021 and 200,000 in 2022.

Yardi Matrix expects that rent growth and occupancy will be heavily tested next year. Of the 1.2 million apartment units under construction at the start of 2024, 510,000 are expected to be delivered by the end of the year, the highest number in decades.

"We expect demand for multifamily to remain healthy in 2024, but headwinds that include slower job growth, increasing supply and waning affordability in some markets will keep rent growth restrained again," state analysts, forecasting a tepid 1.5 percent rent growth nationally.

The 2024 forecast calls for Midwest metros to lead rent growth, and the Sunbelt and West markets to continue to experience in-migration from the coasts both by residents and businesses. Sunbelt markets such as Austin, Nashville, Charlotte and Orlando are already seeing stalling rent growth, and despite robust population and job growth, they boast high levels of new supply, which will further suppress rents.

On the investment front, already down by 70 percent year-over-year, multifamily sales will likely remain sluggish in 2024, due to the impact of interest rates and pricing uncertainty.

Gain more insights in the latest U.S. Multifamily Outlook from Yardi Matrix.

Yardi Matrix offers the industry's most comprehensive market intelligence tool for investment professionals, equity investors, lenders and property managers who underwrite and manage investments in commercial real estate. Yardi Matrix covers multifamily, student housing, vacant land, industrial, office, retail and self storage property types. Email [email protected], call 480-663-1149 or visit yardimatrix.com to learn more.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

SOURCE Yardi

Also from this source

Yardi Launches Floorplan Manager to Optimize Space Management

Yardi Launches Floorplan Manager to Optimize Space Management

Yardi®, the leading provider of software solutions for real estate, announced today the release of Yardi® Floorplan Manager, an advanced solution...
Self Storage Demand Continues to Face Headwinds, Yardi Matrix Reports

Self Storage Demand Continues to Face Headwinds, Yardi Matrix Reports

The self storage industry is feeling the impact of the housing market slowdown on demand for storage units, states the latest Self Storage National...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Residential Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.