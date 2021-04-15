US National Archives and Records Administration Selects MetTel for Digital Transformation of Network and Voice Services with SD-WAN

NARA is an independent agency established in 1934 to identify, protect, preserve and make publicly available the historically valuable records of all three branches of the Federal government. The agency supports 44 site locations nation-wide consisting of Federal Records Centers, Regional Archives, Presidential Libraries and Museums, and the Federal Register.

"NARA requires a modern network to enable staff to communicate from any location, including office, home and while traveling, which the MetTel SD-WAN enabled network provides," said Robert Dapkiewicz, general manager and SVP, Federal Programs, MetTel. "MetTel will work to transform NARA's current network infrastructure, which is based on a legacy hub-and-spoke architecture, to a fully meshed SD-WAN infrastructure."

In addition to providing greater network flexibility and efficiency, SD-WAN is more secure through embedded encryption and MetTel's network comes equipped with added network firewall protection. MetTel has transitioned thousands of customer endpoints from MPLS technology to SD-WAN with greatly improved network performance, ease of administration and reduced operating costs.

As part of the contract with NARA, MetTel will also provide Managed Network Services, including Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Service (MTIPS), Toll Free Service and Web Conferencing Services, with many optional services included in the contract award to be utilized at the agency's convenience. Utilizing the MetTel EIS Portal, NARA will have access to the latest technology to monitor, access reporting and performance details in near real-time on the voice and data services delivered via the MetTel network. The portal will provide improved visibility into network operation and service level agreement compliance.

MetTel has a growing Federal practice. Since 2020 MetTel received contract awards from over one dozen federal agencies totaling over $2 billion in total contract value after all options. Over the last 18 months, MetTel has announced IT Communications projects with city and federal agencies, including the Social Security Administration, Department of Homeland Security, General Services Administration (GSA), United States Department of State, and the Veteran's Administration.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduces costs and simplifies operations.

Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user friendly interface. For more information visit www.mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and on LinkedIn, or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

