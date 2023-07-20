US National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Business Analysis Report 2023: Property Profile, Social Media, Sponsorship, Kit Suppliers, and Media Landscape

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business of National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) - Property Profile, Sponsorship and Media Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An analysis of the current business landscape in the NWSL, including a look at the current state of the league's sponsors, media rights and club sponsorship portfolios



With over 500,000 followers on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, Orlando Pride is currently the most popular team in the NWSL. The least popular team in the league is Racing Louisville, with a combined social media following of 76,887.

Angel City FC is the most appealing team to watch live in stadiums in the NWSL, with an average attendance of 19,105. The NWSL Playoffs draws millions of Americans each year to tune in for the conclusion of the NWSL season. Last year's Championship game between Portland Thorns and Kansas City Current averaged 915,000 viewers on CBS Sports, up 71 percent from the 2021 Championship game, which averaged 525,000 viewers.

The NWSL's most lucrative deal is with Nike, bringing in $5 million per season. The deal sees Nike become the official kit supplier for every NWSL club and have done so since the league's inaugural season in 2013, with Nike being one of the founding partners in 2012.The largest front-of-shirt deal is between Orlando Pride and Orlando Health, worth an estimated $5 million annually.

Pharmaceutical & healthcare companies dominate the top spending sector list making up seven of the top 15, with Orlando Health spending the most at $5 million annually. Algorand spend the most on NWSL only sponsorships, with $1.75 million annually. All of this spend is on one deal to serve as NJ/NY Gotham's front-of-shirt sponsor in a three-year deal. Orlando Pride have the highest annual sponsorship revenue of any NWSL club, with a total annual sponsorship revenue of $12 million.



Scope

This report provides an overview of the current situation regarding kit supplier, shirt sponsor and sleeve sponsor deals for all 12 NWSL teams

It also identifies the current state of the NWSL's media landscape. This report looks at the league's social media following, in comparison to other women's leagues around Europe, as well as the participating clubs

, as well as the participating clubs The report provides a detailed analysis of all 12 teams in the NWSL, and their current sponsorship outlook as well as expiring deals, and newer upcoming ones that have been agreed

A detailed look at the league's sponsorship portfolio and generated revenue, as well as the challenges involved in growing the league's commercial profile

Key Findings

Angel City had the highest average attendance last season at 19,105.

Orlando Pride recorded the lowest average attendance of all NWSL teams at 4,385.

recorded the lowest average attendance of all NWSL teams at 4,385. Last year's Championship game between Portland Thorns and Kansas City Current averaged 915,000 viewers on CBS Sports, up 71 percent from the 2021 Championship game, which averaged 525,000 viewers.

The 2019 Championship game averaged 166,000 American viewers on ESPN, demonstrating the growth of the NWSL and women's soccer in general. The average price of an annual NWSL sponsorship deal for the current season is $2.16 million .

Nike's deal with the league to supply kits to all 12 clubs is worth $5 million annually and ranks as the most valuable sponsor on the NWSL's roster.

annually and ranks as the most valuable sponsor on the NWSL's roster. The finance industry has the most deals with NWSL for the 2023 season, dominating 33 percent of the league's roster.

Ally serve as the NWSL's official banking partner and are the official sleeve partner for every NWSL club. The deal is worth $4 million annually, ranking as the second most valuable deal. The publisher estimates that sponsorship revenue of Orlando Pride is highest in 2023 season, while the greatest number of deals are acquired by Racing Louisville FC.

annually, ranking as the second most valuable deal. The publisher estimates that sponsorship revenue of is highest in 2023 season, while the greatest number of deals are acquired by Racing Louisville FC. San Diego Wave FC is estimated to receive the smallest income from sponsorship partners across the 2023 season according to the publisher, with $1.36 million annually.

annually. The pharmaceuticals & healthcare sector is the most prominent with 39 deals across NWSL teams.

Beverages is the next most active brand sector in the NWSL sponsorship landscape for 2023, with 33 deals.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Overview

Executive Summary

2. NWSL Overview

NWSL 2023

Changes for 2023

NWSL Potential Ticket Revenue

NWSL Titles

3. Social Media

Social Media - League Breakdown

Social Media- Teams Breakdown

Social Media Following - Soccer Leagues Comparison

NWSL Average Attendance Per Club-2022

4. Media Landscape

NWSL Championship Game Viewership

NWSL Media Rights Landscape

5. League Sponsorship

NWSL 2023 Sponsorship Landscape

NWSL 2023 Sponsorship- Deal Values(US$ million)

NWSL 2023 Sponsorship- Region and Sector Breakdown

NWSL Sponsorship Comparison- 2022 and 2023

6. Kit Suppliers

Kit Supplier- Deal Values (US$ millions)

7. Patch Sponsorship

NWSL 2023 Front-Of-Shirt Sponsors

Front-Of-Shirt Sponsorship - Deal Values (US$ millions)

Front-Of-Shirt Sponsorship Rights by Sector

Front-Of-Shirt Sponsors - Contract & Partnership Lengths

NWSL 2023 Sleeve Sponsors

Sleeve Sponsorship - Deal Values (US$ millions)

Sleeve Sponsorship Rights by Sector

Sleeve Sponsorship - Contract & Partnership Lengths

NWSL 2023 Stadium Naming Rights Sponsors

Stadium Naming Rights Sponsorship - Deal Values (US$ millions)

8. Sponsorship Analysis

NWSL Sponsorship Landscape

Brand Breakdown

Sector Breakdown

9. NWSL Teams

Sponsorship Revenue - Team Comparison 2023

Sponsorship Deals - Team Comparison 2023

Teams Analysis

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

National Women's Super League

WSL

Liga F

Frauen Bundesliga

Serie A Women

D1 Arkema

EA Sports

Anhueser-Busch

Adobe

Ally

Carmax

UKG

Nike

Mastercard

Delta Airlines

Voyager

Nationwide Insurance

Deloitte

Source: GlobalData

