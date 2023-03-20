US Naval Unmanned Surface and Subsurface Vehicle Market Assessment 2023: Transformational Growth Expected with Rising Maritime Vulnerability

DUBLIN, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Naval Unmanned Surface and Subsurface Vehicle Market Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the United States naval unmanned surface and underwater vehicle market activities and opportunities. It outlines the US Navy's efforts to introduce naval unmanned vehicles into its operational posture. Unmanned surface and underwater vehicles are expected to give the Navy more operational flexibility and reduce the cost of expanding surveillance capabilities.

Artificial intelligence, alternative energy sources, and long-range communications are among the key technologies for successful deployments of unmanned systems.



This study provides an overview of US naval unmanned surface and underwater vehicle programs, contracts, activities, market participants, and future outlook. It offers a market overview of key application areas, growth drivers and restraints, and industry and technology trends essential to mature the nascent market. The report discusses growth opportunities, including system research and renewable energy sources. It emphasizes the need for participating firms' alignment with defense research activities and the efforts of their partners in industry and academia.



The US naval unmanned surface and underwater vehicle market is still new, but funding is stable. Many large defense firms and smaller specialty companies are participating, with several planned experimentations and deployments. The market is expected to grow as these systems support the Navy's efforts to improve operations at relatively low costs.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Naval Unmanned Surface and Subsurface Vehicle Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Purpose and Overview

Terms and Definitions

Key Application Areas for Military USV and UUV

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Naval Unmanned Platforms Budget Overview

Naval Maritime Unmanned Programs/Projects

Unmanned Platforms Contract Analysis

Contracts by Naval Organizations

Naval Unmanned Platforms - Overall Competitive Landscape

USV Platforms Competitive Landscape

FY 2022 USV Platforms Representative Contracts

UUV Platforms Competitive Landscape

FY 2022 UUV Platforms Representative Contracts

Platform-agnostic System Competitive Landscape

FY 2022 Platform-Agnostic System Representative Contracts

Naval Unmanned Platforms Market - Companies to Watch

3. Conclusions and Future Outlook

Conclusions and Future Outlook

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

Growth Opportunity 2 - Platform-agnostic Systems

Growth Opportunity 3 - Renewable Energy

List of Exhibits

