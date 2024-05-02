U.S. Navy awards BAE Systems $87 million contract to upgrade USS Carter Hall

NORFOLK, Va., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has received an $87 million contract from the U.S. Navy for repair work aboard the dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $92 million.

BAE Systems received an $87 million contract from the U.S. Navy for repair work aboard the dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). (Credit: U.S. Navy)

Under the competitively awarded contract, the USS Carter Hall will undergo a year of restorative work at the company's shipyard in Norfolk, Virginia, which is also the ship's homeport. BAE Systems will begin working aboard the 610-foot-long ship in July 2024, performing a combination of maintenance and preservation work on the ship's hull, its internal fuel and ballast tanks, and the engineering plant.

"Our team looks forward to working with the Navy to perform the substantial sustainment work necessary to ensure the Carter Hall remains a highly capable amphibious combatant ship," said David M. Thomas, Jr., vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair.

USS Carter Hall recently returned to its homeport following an eight-month overseas deployment. It was commissioned in September 1995, and is currently the second U.S. Navy ship to bear the name. The ship is designed to carry 420 sailors and up to 500 Marines.

The company's Norfolk shipyard employs about 1,000 people and has dozens of subcontractor partners to assist in ship repair work.

BAE Systems is a leading provider of ship repair, maintenance, modernization, conversion, and overhaul services for the Navy, other government agencies, and select commercial customers. The company operates three full-service shipyards in California, Florida, and Virginia, and offers a highly skilled, experienced workforce, seven dry docks and railways, and significant pier space and ship support services.

