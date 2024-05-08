BAE Systems celebrates its best ship repair suppliers for 2023

NORFOLK, Va., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems recently honored the best suppliers and subcontractors to its Ship Repair business for 2023 during a 'Partner2Win' Supplier ceremony in San Diego. The company saluted 125 suppliers that successfully supported maintenance, modernization, and refit projects aboard U.S. Navy ships and commercial vessels.

"We completed our ship availabilities and projects with the high-quality work performed by our collective supplier team" Post this BAE Systems recently honored 125 suppliers and subcontractors to its Ship Repair business for 2023 during a ‘Partner2Win’ Supplier ceremony in San Diego. (Credit: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems' Partner2Win program is a collaborative partnership between the company's three shipyards in Jacksonville, Florida; Norfolk, Virginia; and San Diego, California and a vast network of naval and commercial ship repair suppliers across the country.

"In a challenging year marked by uneven demand schedules for our shipyards, our operations were greatly aided by our superb team of subcontractors and vendors," said Paul Smith, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Ship Repair. "In 2023, we completed our ship availabilities and projects with the high-quality work performed by our collective BAE Systems supplier team. I extend my congratulations to those who earned our 2023 Partner2Win Supplier Awards and my sincere thanks to all of our supply chain partners."

This year's top ship repair supplier awards went to United Rentals, Inc. (URI), of Stamford, Connecticut; and to Standard Calibrations, Inc. (SCI), and Potomac Environmental Inc. (PEI), both of Chesapeake, Virginia.

URI, the world's largest equipment rental company, is the 2023 subcontractor of the year. The company provided equipment that ensures productivity and safety in a shipyard environment, which has piers, cranes, and high-reach places. Through advanced planning, safety inspections, and quality control, URI supported BAE Systems' ability to execute its programs.

SCI, a supplier of measurement products and services, is the 2023 Maintenance, Repair and Operations supplier of the year. The company was critical in adjusting and correcting tools and equipment used in all three shipyards, and provided quality service on valve, instruments, indicators, and alarm systems that are vital in ship repair work.

PEI, an environmental services company, is the 2023 Safety, Health and Environmental supplier of the year. The company provided industrial applications, cleaning, and disposal waste management services to the shipyards. BAE Systems' waterfront operations were bolstered through PEI's developments in recycling oils, bioremediation, reclamation of metals, and the conversion of non-hazardous waste to energy processes.

About 45 percent of Ship Repair business sales in 2023 were conducted with small businesses.

During the ceremony, 55 gold, 67 silver, and three bronze awards were presented. In addition to URI, SCI, and PEI, the following companies were also recognized:

BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair's Small Business of the Year – Auxiliary Systems Incorporated of Norfolk, Virginia ;

; BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair's Subcontractor of the Year – Advanced Marine Preservation, LLC of Jacksonville, Florida ;

; BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair's Small Business of the Year – JRF Ship Repairs of Portsmouth, Virginia ;

; BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair's Subcontractor of the Year – International Marine & Industrial Applicators, LLC, of Spanish Fort, Alabama ;

; BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair's Small Business of the Year – Bender Inc., of Exton, Pennsylvania ; and

; and BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair's Subcontractor of the Year – American Scaffolding of San Diego, California .

BAE Systems is a leading provider of ship repair, maintenance, and modernization services to the U.S. Navy's fleet of combatant ships in their homeports, as well as refit and hauling services for commercial and privately-held vessels. The company employs a highly skilled, experienced workforce, seven dry docks and railways, and significant pier space and ship support services.

For more information, please contact:

Karl Johnson, BAE Systems

Mobile: 757-375-5086

[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/US

@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.