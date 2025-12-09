U.S. Navy Renews HawkEye 360 Contract to Advance Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360, the global leader in signals intelligence data and analytics, today announced that the US Navy has renewed its contract with the company for a fourth consecutive year under the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA) initiative. The $98.8 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract extends the U.S. Navy's access to HawkEye 360's commercial radio frequency (RF) data and analytics for vessel detection and monitoring over key areas of interest throughout the Pacific.

"This renewal represents a vote of confidence in the partnership between the U.S. Navy and HawkEye 360 and an investment in future innovative solutions," affirms Andy Charles, General Manager for the Department of War, HawkEye 360. "With the pace at which commercial companies can move, especially one so mission-focused as HawkEye 360, this action welcomes a host of technological advancements through IPMDA to drive information sharing and Coalition command and control to the speed of modern warfare."

HawkEye 360's RF signals intelligence supports the Department of Defense's efforts to identify and characterize vessel behavior, detect illicit maritime activity, and share insights with allied partners to promote regional stability. The company's data is integrated into operational tools that help users gain a more complete picture of vessel movement and maritime dynamics over vast ocean areas.

"Our ongoing partnership with the US Navy represents a shared commitment to advancing maritime domain awareness and supporting the missions of our partners across the Indo-Pacific," said Jamie McAden, General Manager, Asia Pacific, HawkEye 360. "We're proud to be entering our fourth year of collaboration, delivering advanced RF data and analytics that strengthen situational awareness and decision-making for maritime security operations."

HawkEye 360's constellation detects, characterizes, and geolocates RF signals from ships and other emitters worldwide, creating a powerful data layer that complements existing maritime information sources. When combined with other data streams, HawkEye 360's signals intelligence helps defense and intel users identify potential "dark vessels," uncover patterns of activity, and build a consistent, shared operating picture across the region.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is equipping defense, intelligence, and national security leaders with mission-critical signals intelligence to enable faster, better decision-making. By detecting, geolocating, and characterizing radio frequency emissions worldwide, HawkEye 360 delivers trusted domain awareness and early warning indicators to the US Government and allied partners. Our space-based collection, proprietary signal processing, and AI-powered analytics transform knowledge of RF spectrum into a strategic advantage. Proven by operational mission success, HawkEye 360 is redefining how signals intelligence strengthens national and global security.

