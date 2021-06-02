US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Is Appealing to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer Coast to Coast to call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste -- If He Had Navy Asbestos Exposure, Compensation May Exceed $100,000

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and or their family to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303-if while serving in the navy they had significant exposure to asbestos on a ship, submarine or at a shipyard. Most of these people are over 60 years old and most are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. The compensation for a person like this might exceed one hundred thousand dollars and the claim does not involve suing the navy. It does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes.

"The reason we have endorsed, and we recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is because Erik is one of the nation's most skilled asbestos exposure attorneys and he and his colleagues at KVO have been assisting Navy Veterans and people who now have lung cancer-and who had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work for decades-and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for people like this.

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran or person who had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos prior to 1982 in the navy or at work and they now have lung cancer-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The typical of ways a US Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer could have been exposed to asbestos from the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate:

While the Veteran was assigned to a shipyard for a retrofit, overhaul, or maintenance and had to stay on board a ship or submarine to assist the shipyard workers with the repairs.

While assigned to a navy ship's engine room as a boiler technician, as a member of a maintenance crew, or as an electrician, plumber, welder, pipefitter or shipfitter.

Significant asbestos exposure may have taken place while preparing their ship or submarine for deployment and/or cleaning up their ship post deployment.

While assigned to a repair crew while their ship or submarine was at sea.

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

