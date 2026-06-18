U.S. News & World Report and Argentum Enter into a Strategic Resident Engagement Research and Media Partnership

The global authority in care site evaluation and consumer advice joins forces with the leading senior living association to advance research, promote standardized resident engagement measures and elevate the stories, connections and purpose that define senior living communities.

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Healthcare of Tomorrow 2026 conference, U.S. News & World Report and Argentum announced a strategic partnership designed to elevate quality standards and improve transparency across the senior living continuum.

The initiative bridges Argentum's role as the leading national association for professionally managed senior living communities with U.S. News' multi-decade authority in guiding families through complex care decisions. Together, the organizations will combine research, consumer insights and storytelling to better reflect the experiences of residents, families and caregivers across the country.

While U.S. News has provided consumer advice to Americans for more than 90 years, its Best Senior Living ratings reached a new milestone in April 2026. Now in its fifth year, the program captured perspectives from over half a million residents and families across 3,000 communities to power its comprehensive ratings. Built on this robust data set, U.S. News' senior living community ratings help older adults and families find independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs).

Driven by a shared commitment to industry advancement, the two organizations will collaborate closely to establish and promote standardized resident engagement measures. U.S. News will actively participate in Argentum's quality efforts and working groups and collaborate on specialized consumer research efforts. Additionally, U.S. News will serve as a media partner for Argentum's I Love Senior Living movement, with both cross-sharing data and insights to educate Americans about senior living.

A core pillar of the partnership is elevating Argentum's I Love Senior Living campaign, a national movement celebrating the people, stories and values that define senior living. As a media partner, U.S. News will help amplify the campaign's reach by sharing data-driven insights, highlighting resident and caregiver experiences and bringing greater visibility to communities that deliver high-quality care and vibrant living environments.

"For five years, U.S. News' Best Senior Living ratings have given families a data-driven guide as they evaluate and transition to senior living," said Eric Gertler, executive chairman and CEO at U.S. News. "The consumer-first insights we have refined under the leadership of Sumita Singh, our executive vice president and general manager of our health vertical, are a natural starting point for the kind of consistent resident engagement measures the industry needs. Beyond the research collaboration, this partnership also gives us a platform to tell better stories about senior living. With Argentum, we'll be able to bring data-driven insights to a broader audience, amplify the voices of residents and families and shine a light on the communities that are raising the bar for quality care."

Argentum will leverage this collaboration to further strengthen its advocacy, expand its research pipeline and enhance professional development initiatives for member communities nationwide while using the I Love Senior Living platform to connect those efforts directly to public awareness and perception.

"True collaboration across the care continuum requires reliable, standardized benchmarks and a shared commitment to telling the real story of senior living," said James Balda, president and CEO of Argentum. "Partnering with U.S. News allows us to pair rigorous data and quality measurement with the power of the I Love Senior Living movement – ensuring we not only advance operational excellence, but also elevate the voices, experiences and dignity of the older adults we serve."

Together, U.S. News and Argentum will champion both measurement and meaning – advancing the data that drives quality while amplifying the stories that define senior living.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, insurance, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

About Argentum

Argentum is the leading national association representing professionally managed senior living communities and the companies that support them. Argentum works to promote choice, dignity, independence, and quality of life for older adults through advocacy, education, industry research, and professional development. Argentum's members include senior living providers, industry partners, and other stakeholders committed to advancing excellence in senior living.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.