U.S. News & World Report Announces the 2026 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage and Part D

New independent ratings, evaluated using 37 quality measures, empower beneficiaries to navigate the rapidly evolving Medicare landscape during annual Open Enrollment.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in health care rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2026 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage and Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Part D.

U.S. News' comprehensive annual evaluation is designed to help Medicare-eligible beneficiaries compare the companies offering medical insurance and/or prescription drug plans for their individual health care needs as the annual Open Enrollment period begins. Medicare annual Open Enrollment runs from October 15 to December 7, for coverage effective January 1, 2026.

"With health insurance companies adjusting their plan portfolios and coverage areas in 2026 amid an increasingly dynamic health care market, consumers need clear and trustworthy information about the companies providing their health insurance and the features of the plans they offer," said Sumita Singh, executive vice president and general manager of Health at U.S. News. "U.S. News' 2026 ratings provide a comprehensive, data-driven overview of the top insurance companies, empowering Medicare beneficiaries to evaluate quality and research their options during the enrollment window."

For the 2026 edition of Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage, U.S. News considered Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) data and quality measure results for every evaluated insurance company's Medicare Advantage health plans. U.S. News in consultation with experts selected 37 CMS quality measures and assigned each measure a weight reflecting its relevance to consumers. The results for a provider's plans were averaged together, with greater weight assigned to plans having the highest enrollments, to determine the rating for each insurance company.

The Best Medicare Insurance Companies of 2026 include:

The 2026 edition also highlights the Best Medicare Advantage Companies in each state .

In addition to the overall ratings, U.S. News recognized national companies for high performance in key consumer-value categories. For the 2026 national awards, U.S. News calculated insurers' ratings based on 12 specific CMS quality measures related to:

Methodology details for how the Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage and Part D are evaluated by U.S. News can be found here . Medicare-eligible beneficiaries can sign up for U.S. News' three-day email course here , which includes a free Medicare Plan Selection Guide to help eligible seniors and their caregivers choose the best Medicare coverage for themselves or a loved one.

