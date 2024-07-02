U.S. News & World Report Expands Use of Solventum's Ambulatory Potentially Preventable Complications Grouping Software for Use in Its 2024-2025 Best Hospitals Rankings

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum today announced that U.S. News & World Report is expanding its use of Solventum's 3M™ Ambulatory Potentially Preventable Complications (AM-PPCs) software in the analysis of its 2024-2025 Best Hospitals rankings.

"We are excited to support U.S. News & World Report as they expand the use of Solventum's AM-PPCs software into the Ear, Nose & Throat specialty ranking, the Prostate Cancer Surgery rating and the new Gynecological Cancer Surgery rating," said Dr. Sandeep Wadhwa, global chief medical officer, Health Information Systems, Solventum. "Outpatient settings are now the dominant sites for surgical procedures, and the use of outpatient complication metrics helps inform consumers on the frequency of potentially preventable adverse outcomes. AM-PPC software assists health systems and care providers to identify areas of excellence and opportunities for quality improvement. We are also excited to now offer AM-PPCs directly in Solventum's widely adopted 3MTM 360 Encompass™ System."

Developed to address patient safety and quality oversight for procedures performed in hospital outpatient departments or ambulatory surgery centers. It uses sophisticated grouping logic, and enables care providers, government entities, patient safety organizations and payers to identify and analyze potential complications in outpatient settings by specific procedures, service lines, providers and facilities within coding solutions and business intelligence systems. National benchmarks are also included.

Preliminary Solventum analysis of more than 23 million at-risk ambulatory procedures indicates that complication rates may be as high as 13% for certain procedures1. Complications are associated with excess follow-up visits, emergency department visits and inpatient admissions, and can affect patient safety, satisfaction and emotional health.

"We look forward to our continued work with Solventum to support promoting improved outpatient procedural safety. Although not all complications are preventable, excessive complications can be reduced if they are clearly identified and addressed," said Ben Harder, U.S. News & World Report managing editor and chief of health analysis. "Use of AM-PPCs were further extended this year to inform the Ear, Nose & Throat specialty ranking, as well as the Prostate Cancer Surgery rating and Gynecological Cancer Surgery procedure rating which will help us continue to build on our foundation of patient outcomes measurement in our Best Hospitals rankings."

1Analysis conducted using 3M AM-PPC Methodology and 2019-2022 CMS SAF files representing all Hospital Fee For Service (FFS) claims.

About Solventum

At Solventum (NYSE: SOLV), we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better — while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at Solventum.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

