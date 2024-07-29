U.S. News & World Report Names AdventHealth Tampa Among Best Hospitals for 2024-2025 in Florida

TAMPA, Fla., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdventHealth Tampa has been named by U.S. News & World Report as a 2024-2025 Best Hospital, placing it among the top three in the Tampa Bay area and the top 15 hospitals in Florida. This designation highlights AdventHealth Tampa as part of the elite 11 percent of U.S. hospitals recognized for excellence.

"This monumental, nationwide honor is a true testament to our clinicians and team members commitment to clinical excellence, patient safety and innovation," said Bruce Bergherm, president and CEO of AdventHealth Tampa. "Achieving a Best Hospital Ranking by U.S. News requires meticulous attention to detail, continuous improvement in clinical practices and an unwavering commitment to patient safety. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our clinical leaders an teams for their dedication and hard work in delivering the highest quality of whole-person care to our patients."

U.S. News evaluated nearly 5,000 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions; only 11 percent of evaluated hospitals earned a Best Hospitals ranking.

Hospitals awarded a "Best" designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.

"For 35 years, U.S. News has been a leading resource for patients navigating their health care decisions," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "A 'Best Hospital' recognition empowers patients to seek out medical care from the best of the best to treat their illness or condition."

U.S. News also rated AdventHealth Tampa as high performing in nine adult procedures and conditions:

Colon Cancer Surgery

COPD

Heart Attack

Heart Failure

Kidney Failure

Knee Replacement

Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma

Pneumonia

Prostate Cancer Surgery

To calculate the Best Hospitals rankings, U.S. News evaluated each hospital's performance on objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and level of nursing care.

The Best Hospitals Specialty rankings methodology and Procedures & Conditions ratings methodology measure patient outcomes using data from millions of records provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

This year, among other methodology refinements, U.S. News incorporated new data on care provided to patients with Medicare Advantage insurance and on care provided to outpatients, nearly doubling the number of patients included in its annual data analysis. The Procedures & Conditions ratings are based entirely on objective quality measures.

For more information about the U.S. News 2024-2025 rankings, please visit AdventHealth Tampa in Tampa, FL - Rankings & Ratings (usnews.com).

