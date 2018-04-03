U.S. News & World Report Names Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Pediatrics Department Best in U.S. for 2019

"I am proud and excited to once again share the news that our Department of Pediatrics remains the nation's best," said Madeline Bell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "I congratulate our faculty and staff on their sustained record of excellence."

"This ranking recognizes the tremendous achievements of our faculty, trainees, and staff, and reflects the impressive support from the Hospital in creating an extraordinary environment for clinical and academic work," said Joseph St. Geme, MD, Physician-in-Chief and Chair of the Department of Pediatrics.

Announced by the magazine in its annual listing of the best medical schools and other graduate programs, this recognition marks the 15th consecutive year that the department has been ranked first or second in the nation.

For the third year in a row, the magazine named Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard University and the University of Cincinnati as the nation's top three departments of pediatrics. The 2019 rankings were based on ratings by medical school deans and senior faculty at peer schools, who identified up to 10 schools offering the best programs in each specialty.

