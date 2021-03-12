U.S. News & World Report names The Meadows Health Center at Edgewood a "Best Nursing Home"

The Meadows earned Best Nursing Home status by achieving a rating of "High Performing," the highest possible rating, for Short-Term Rehabilitation. U.S. News gives the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those nursing homes that satisfy U.S. News's assessment of the appropriate use of key services and consistent performance in quality measures.

In response to the announcement, David Botte, NHA, administrator of The Meadows Health Center, praised the staff of The Meadows. "We've always had an exceptionally high standard of care at The Meadows. But in the face of the pandemic, staff at The Meadows went above and beyond their normal duties each and every day to ensure residents stayed safe, healthy and happy. Their dedication to and compassion for residents during these trying times has been inspirational and I'm so proud of every member of our team."

Now in its 11th year, the U.S. News Best Nursing Homes ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information about care, safety, health inspections, staffing and more for nearly all of the nation's 15,000-plus nursing homes. The Best Nursing Homes ratings reflect U.S. News' analysis of publicly available data and evaluates factors the publication has determined most greatly impact patient and resident care, safety, and outcomes. This year, to accompany the new ratings, nursing home profile pages were updated to include a patient safety summary that reflects COVID-19 data alongside other measurements of safety and related advice on choosing a home or facility amidst the pandemic.

"We're proud of our record in managing COVID-19 in our community," said Botte. "And, as of February 2021, all Edgewood staff and all residents at The Meadows Health Center have had the opportunity to receive both their first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccination. This is a significant step forward in ensuring the safety of every member of our community."

About The Meadows Health Center at Edgewood

The Meadows Health Center on the campus of Edgewood Retirement Community in North Andover, MA, offers long-term skilled nursing, short-term rehabilitation (inpatient and outpatient), advanced memory support, an adult day program, respite stays and hospice care. To learn more or to inquire about admission for yourself or someone you love, visit their website or call 978-725-4116.

David Botte, NHA, Administrator

The Meadows Health Center at Edgewood

575 Osgood Street

North Andover, MA 01845

Telephone: 978-725-4110

Email: [email protected]

