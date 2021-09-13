U.S. News & World Report Ranks Carnegie Mellon University No. 1 in Six Specialty Areas

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the newly released 2022 Best Colleges rankings of undergraduate programs, U.S. News & World Report announced today that Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is ranked No. 1 in six different specialty areas that drive technological innovation worldwide, such as artificial intelligence, management information systems, cybersecurity and software engineering. These programs train the next generation to solve real-world problems and propel innovations in the way people live, work and communicate.

"Carnegie Mellon University has long been synonymous with excellence, and I am delighted to see our world-renowned strengths highlighted in these rankings, including the number one spot for our undergraduate computer science program and several specialties related to computer science, engineering and business," said CMU President Farnam Jahanian. "By ensuring our programs remain at the cutting-edge of areas that are driving our global economy and defining humanity's future, we will help to prepare our students to take on the challenges of a changing world."

In addition to being ranked 25th on the list of the best national universities, CMU is also the No. 1 ranked computer science program overall.

Nine additional Carnegie Mellon programs ranked in the top five, giving CMU a total of 16 specialties that placed fifth or higher. Many colleges at Carnegie Mellon, including School of Computer Science, Tepper School of Business and College of Engineering are represented in these specialty rankings. Some examples of CMU specialty areas that rank in the top 10 include:

Biocomputing/Bioinformatics/Biotechnology

Business Analytics

Data Analytics/Science

Electrical/Electronic/Communications Engineering

Environmental/Environmental Health Engineering

Finance

Materials Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Production/Operations Management

Quantitative Analysis/Methods

This 37th edition of Best Colleges assesses 1,466 U.S. bachelor's degree-granting institutions on 17 measures of academic quality. U.S. News surveyed schools in the spring and summer of 2021.

About Carnegie Mellon University: Carnegie Mellon, is a private, internationally ranked research university with programs in areas ranging from science, technology and business to public policy, the humanities and the arts. More than 14,000 students in the university's seven schools and colleges benefit from a small student-to-faculty ratio and an education characterized by its focus on creating and implementing solutions for real problems, interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation.

