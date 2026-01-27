U.S. News & World Report Ranks Colorado State University Global Among 2026 Best Online Programs

The University is the No. 1 Colorado institution for Best Online Bachelor's Programs, Best Online Bachelor's Programs for Veterans, and Best Online Master's in Education Programs.

DENVER, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) is proud to announce its 2026 rankings in U.S. News & World Report. The University was ranked the No. 1 Colorado institution for Best Online Bachelor's Programs at No. 17 in the nation, Best Online Bachelor's Programs for Veterans at No. 10 in the nation, and Best Online Master's in Education Programs at No. 25 in the nation.

U.S. News evaluated schools based on a variety of factors, including student engagement, faculty credentials, and services and technologies.

"CSU Global's continued recognition in U.S. News & World Report demonstrates our commitment to student success," said Dr. Audra Spicer, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at CSU Global. "This achievement belongs to our students, faculty, staff, and partners, whose dedication drives us to succeed. By pairing flexible support services with industry-aligned, career-connected curriculum taught by faculty with both academic credentials and industry work experience, we will continue to meet the needs of today's learners seeking support for their professional advancement with modern online education that prepares them for ever-changing industries while receiving tangible return-on-investment for their time and money."

Alongside its career-connected courses and programs, the University also provides extensive support services focused on the needs of post-traditional learners, including on-demand live technical support and library access, tutoring, writing center, and career services, to facilitate student success.

Highlights of CSU Global's 2026 U.S. News & World Report Rankings:

In its 14th year, the U.S. News Best Online Programs is designed for individuals looking to complete or further their education. This year's edition evaluates more than 1,800 online bachelor's and master's degree programs using metrics specific to online learning. While CSU Global has extensive certificate programs and courses leading to industry certification exams, the rankings only include degree programs offered primarily online by regionally accredited institutions.

"What sets the top-ranked online programs apart is their commitment to delivering flexible coursework for professionals, parents, and service members seeking to advance their careers and broaden their knowledge," says LaMont Jones, Ed.D., managing editor for education at U.S. News. "Our rigorous evaluation focuses on student engagement and support to highlight programs truly built for the modern learner."

Prospective students can see how CSU Global compares to other institutions and how the rankings are calculated on USNews.com . For more information on CSU Global, visit csuglobal.edu .

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant undergraduate and graduate level programs for working adults and post-traditional learners. As the first 100% online, fully accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education leading to industry expertise through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

