U.S. News & World Report Ranks Florida Southern College In Top 10 Best Regional Universities In The South

LAKELAND, Fla., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, in the latest edition of its prestigious annual college guide, has ranked Florida Southern College among the top 10 regional universities in the South, reflecting the College's long and continuing commitment to academic excellence. The magazine's updated guide, U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Rankings 2020, was released today.

"Florida Southern is consistently included among the most elite colleges and universities, and we are extremely thankful to be at the top of the U.S. News & World Report rankings," said FSC President Anne Kerr. "This is an important confirmation that Florida Southern is among the best academic institutions in the nation."

FSC is the only university in Polk County to be listed in the top 10 tier among regional universities or colleges in the South, and is one of just four schools in the State of Florida with a top 10 regional ranking.

The college guide also shows Florida Southern climbing to No. 13 among the top 20 Best Value Universities in the South and rising to No. 13 in the Best Undergraduate Teaching category. For the second year, the College appears in the ranking list for Undergraduate Business Programs.

U.S. News & World Report uses academic survey data and third-party sources to calculate rankings based on school groupings established by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education and determined by each school's academic mission. Regional universities, offering a wide range of undergraduate degrees and some master's programs but limited doctoral programs, are ranked against peer-group schools in four geographical regions: North, South, Midwest and West.

For the tenth consecutive year, Florida Southern was recognized in August by The Princeton Review as one of the nation's best institutions for undergraduate education, ranked as the No. 7 Most Beautiful Campus in their 2020 edition of The Best 385 Colleges. Only about 13 percent of America's 3,000 four-year colleges are profiled in the guidebook. In 2019, FSC was designated a top producer of Fulbright Scholars, and a biochemistry and molecular biology major was awarded a prestigious Goldwater Scholarship for the 2019-2020 academic year. FSC also currently has 23 Hollingsworth Scholars.

