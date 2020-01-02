U.S. News & World Report Recognizes Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet in Annual Best Diets Rankings

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrisystem® and South Beach Diet®, both products of Tivity Health®, announced today that the two brands have been recognized in the U.S. News & World Report Best Diet Rankings for 2020.

"Both Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet are leaders in the weight loss industry," said Keira Krausz, Nutrition Business Unit President, Tivity Health. "For nearly 50 years, Nutrisystem has been committed to helping millions of people adopt and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Our research-supported, easy-to-follow programs provide nutritionally balanced and delicious foods to set consumers up for success on the journey to becoming their best selves."

Both Nutrisystem and the South Beach Diet broke through the top 10 Best Commercial Diets and rose in the ranks for Best Diets for Healthy Eating, while South Beach Diet also received recognition for its heart-healthy approach as a Best Heart-Healthy Diet.

New in 2020 are personal plans from Nutrisystem and The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet program. Nutrisystem's personal plans are triple matched to reflect individual body type, food preferences and goals, and deliver safe and effective weight loss of up to 18 pounds in the first two months. Studies show that a personalized approach to weight loss, compared to a "one-size-fits-all" approach, has been associated with better and more sustained adherence.

The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet program is designed to be a low-carb, high-fat dietary approach consistent with a "keto" diet. The new program reinforces the basic principles of the keto approach while adding enhancements that make it more convenient and more sustainable over time, and is based on the publication of The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet by Dr. Arthur Agatston, the world-renowned cardiologist who created the original best-selling South Beach Diet in 2003. The new book, out December 31, 2019, updates the original program with the latest weight loss science.

Both brands offer safe, effective, and science-backed weight-loss plans, with a distinguished Science Advisory Board and strong clinical studies. All plans include comprehensive support and counseling options from trained weight-loss coaches, registered dietitians and certified diabetes educators available seven days a week from the brands' award-winning contact center, free digital apps that complement both brands, and select products available at retail.

About Nutrisystem

Nutrisystem®, a product of Tivity Health®, is a leading provider of health and wellness and weight management products and services and has helped millions of people lose weight for nearly 50 years. Nutrisystem's new personal approach to weight loss includes plans for every body type in 2020. The company's Food and Nutrition Mission, which bans artificial flavors and sweeteners, artificial coloring, high fructose corn syrup, and artificial trans fats, reflects its commitment to fresher foods, cleaner labels, and increased transparency in its approach to ingredients. For more information, go to newsroom.nutrisystem.com.

About South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet®, a product of Tivity Health® is a leading provider of weight management products and services originally based on the best-selling South Beach Diet book by world-renowned cardiologist Dr. Arthur Agatston. The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet program, in conjunction with Dr. Agatston's new release of the same name, is part of a brand re-launch that also includes a variety of food delivery plans, the re-introduction of the South Beach Diet app, and the return of South Beach Diet products to retail. The New Keto-Friendly South Beach Diet program offers a low-carb, high-fat dietary approach consistent with a ketogenic diet that allows for greater flexibility and sustainable weight loss. For more information, go to newsroom.southbeachdiet.com.

About Tivity Health, Inc.

Tivity Health® (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Nutrisystem®, Prime® Fitness, Wisely Well™, South Beach Diet® and WholeHealth Living®. We are actively addressing the social determinants of health, defined as the conditions in which we work, live and play. From improving health outcomes to reversing the narrative on inactivity, food insecurity, social isolation and loneliness, we are making a difference and are transforming the way we do health. We are also proud to host an annual Connectivity Summit that brings together stakeholders from all over the United States to discuss and create opportunities for older adults to live their best healthy lives. Learn more at TivityHealth.com.

