U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews Names Innovation From Whirlpool Brand Among Best Refrigerators Of 2021

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Whirlpool Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator with SpillGuard™ Glass Shelves was recognized in U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews inaugural roundup of best refrigerators of 2021. Of the 14 leading refrigerator models that were reviewed, the Whirlpool Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator with SpillGuard™ Glass Shelves earned one of the top five ratings for its design, value and energy efficiency and earned the title of Best Bottom Freezer Refrigerator of 2021.

"At Whirlpool brand, we are committed to ensuring that our appliances are easy to use and efficient, while still providing a high-performing and reliable experience," said Nelly Martinez, senior brand manager for Whirlpool brand. "When a global leader in quality rankings and reviews such as U.S. News & World Report acknowledges the effort we put behind our innovations, it's a rewarding moment for everyone at Whirlpool brand dedicated to creating appliances that make a true difference in people's lives."

U.S. News evaluated products based on size and style, energy efficiency and capacity. U.S. News' 360 Reviews team applied an unbiased methodology that includes professional ratings and reviews, consumer ratings and reviews and research comparing various features of refrigerators.

To learn more about Whirlpool's award-winning refrigerator models and to shop the latest innovations, visit https://www.whirlpool.com/ .

About Whirlpool Brand

For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations – whether that means most flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that sense and adapt to clothes with the latest in connected technologies. Whirlpool brand created and continues outpacing goals of its Care Counts™ Laundry Program, through which the brand is committed to helping create educational equality by installing washers and dryers in schools to help remove one small but important barrier to attendance – access to clean clothes. Whirlpool brand is part of Whirlpool Corporation, the world's leading manufacturer and marketer of major home appliances. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool.com/everydaycare or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/whirlpoolusa or Twitter at @WhirlpoolUSA . Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com .

SOURCE Whirlpool Brand

Related Links

http://www.whirlpool.com

