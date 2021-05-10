U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews Names Three Laundry Innovations From Whirlpool Brand Among Best Washer And Dryer Sets Of 2021

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool brand's Top Load Washer with Quick Wash and Top Load Gas & Electric Dryers with Wrinkle Shield™ Plus have been recognized in U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews roundup of the Best Matching Washer and Dryer Sets of 2021, with the washer earning recognition as the Best Affordable Washer of 2021.

These Whirlpool brand laundry machines were awarded the recognition of Best Matching Washer and Dryer Set for their capacity to easily handle larger loads and the practical, functional features on both the washer and dryer models. All three models have previously been recognized by U.S. News & World Report's 360 review roundups in their respective laundry categories.

"Our team at Whirlpool brand prides itself on producing laundry solutions that make a helpful difference in our customer's lives," said Nelly Martinez, senior brand manager for Whirlpool brand. "Receiving continued recognition from a respected publication like U.S. News & World Report proves the value we bring to our customers, as our team works day in and day out to help families accomplish the chore of laundry with ease and efficiency."

U.S. News evaluated these products based on capacity, energy efficiency, warranty, price and other unique features that consumers take into consideration when purchasing a new washing machine or clothes dryer. The U.S. News 360 Reviews team applied an unbiased methodology that accounts for professional ratings and reviews, consumer ratings and reviews and research comparing various features of washers and dryers.

To learn more about Whirlpool's award-winning lineup of laundry products, and to shop the latest innovations, visit https://www.whirlpool.com/.

About Whirlpool Brand

For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations – whether that means most flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that sense and adapt to clothes with the latest in connected technologies. Whirlpool brand created and continues outpacing goals of its Care Counts™ Laundry Program, through which the brand is committed to helping create educational equality by installing washers and dryers in schools to help remove one small but important barrier to attendance – access to clean clothes. Whirlpool brand is part of Whirlpool Corporation, the world's leading manufacturer and marketer of major home appliances. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool.com/everydaycare or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/whirlpoolusa or Twitter at @WhirlpoolUSA. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com.

