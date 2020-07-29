U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals Ranks John Muir Health's Medical Centers Among Top Bay Area Hospitals and Top 12 in California

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John Muir Health's Concord and Walnut Creek medical centers earned the designation of Best Regional Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report in its annual list of America's Best Hospitals.

To earn this distinction, each medical center had to earn at least one national ranking in a specialty or at least three ratings of "high performing" across the specialties, procedures and conditions evaluated by U.S. News. For the 14th consecutive year, the Walnut Creek Medical Center had at least one service nationally ranked, one of just 134 medical centers across the country (approximately 3%) that achieved a national ranking. For the fourth straight year, the Concord Medical Center was one of only 37 hospitals (less than 1% of hospitals nationwide) to receive a high performing rating in all ten procedures and conditions evaluated.

The Walnut Creek Medical Center was nationally ranked in Gastroenterology and GI Surgery (#49), Gynecology (#33), Nephrology (kidney disorders) (#50), Orthopedics (#26) and Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#37). The medical center also ranked as high-performing in Cancer, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery and Urology specialties. In addition, Walnut Creek was rated as high performing in several adult procedures and conditions, including Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Colon Cancer Surgery, Heart Failure, Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement and Lung Cancer Surgery.

The Concord Medical Center was ranked as high-performing in eight specialties, including Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Nephrology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, and Urology. In addition, the Concord Medical Center was rated as high performing in all ten adult procedures and conditions, including Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Aortic Valve Surgery, COPD, Colon Cancer Surgery, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, Lung Cancer Surgery and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR).

The Walnut Creek Medical Center is ranked second out of 50 hospitals in the San Francisco Metro Area and 10th out of more than 400 acute care hospitals in California. Concord is listed at third locally and 12th in the state. The San Francisco Metro Area includes San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa and Marin counties.

"This has been a year unlike any other for our health system and medical centers as we battle a pandemic and ensure that our patients and community get the care they need whether it is for COVID-19, a heart attack, stroke, cancer or preventative care," said Jane Willemsen, Executive Vice President and President, Hospital Operations at John Muir Health. "These outstanding recognitions and ratings from one of the most respected sources in health care are a tribute to our outstanding team of physicians, nurses, clinical and support services staff, and volunteers. Their talent, skills, compassion, empathy and teamwork are the hallmarks of John Muir Health."

"Patients should have confidence that they will receive the very best care, close to home in a range of specialties at John Muir Health," said Irving Pike, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at John Muir Health. "We're proud of these rankings, but even prouder of the work of our providers and staff to selflessly care for our community at a time when we are needed most."

Between the two medical centers, John Muir Health has 798 licensed beds. The Walnut Creek Medical Center also serves as the designated trauma center for Contra Costa County. In addition, the health system offers a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians to care for patients.

The complete rankings and methodology are available at http://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals.

To learn more about John Muir Health's award-winning programs and services, visit: www.johnmuirhealth.com.

About John Muir Health

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, eastern Alameda and southern Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians, 6,000 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa County's only trauma center, and a Behavioral Health Center. John Muir Health also has partnerships with UCSF Health, Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Stanford Children's Health. The health system offers a full-range of medical services, including primary care, outpatient and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties – neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, pediatrics and high-risk obstetrics care.

Follow JMH

John Muir Health.com | Facebook.com/JMH | Twitter.com/JMH | YouTube.com/JMH

SOURCE John Muir Health

Related Links

www.johnmuirhealth.com

